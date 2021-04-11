Letter: Salisbury cannot be obsessed with looking back

Thank you, Ed Norvell, for putting a realistic and historic image to the fate of “Fame” in your “My Turn” on Thursday.

I appreciate the insight, interest and integrity you bring to the matter. Thank you, for your efforts to resolve “Fame’s” relocation with dignity, duty and devotion. Now that “Fame” has an appropriate sentinel at which to stand, let us strive to bring our community together to deal with the current needs of moving forward.

We can not be obsessed with simply looking back. We don’t deny the past, but must gain from it and become the richer for it.

—David P. Nelson

Salisbury