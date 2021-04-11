Library Notes: The Libby app by OverDrive releases a new design and features

By Amber Covington

Rowan Public Library

Avid Overdrive users may have noticed several changes to the Libby app at the beginning of the month. Early April, Overdrive released Libby 9.0 to improve user capabilities. Libby, the mobile app which provides access to digital collections of Rowan Public Library, now allows users the option to receive push or email notifications for magazines, the ability to sync a wish list between the OverDrive app to Libby, and boasts a new app layout design for users accessing their account.

With the new customizable options, users have the option to use smart tags. This feature allows notifications for magazines. Instead of guessing when a new issue is available, use the Notify Me feature to receive a text or email notification. Currently, the app states this feature is coming soon for books and audiobooks. Also, Overdrive App users are now able share and sync their wish lists to Libby using a single tag. This allows items to be borrowed using the Overdrive app or Libby app.

Browsing for ebooks, audiobooks and magazines looks different within the app. One feature on the homepage for the library’s collection displays titles in group labels such as new, popular, subject matter, availability or a random selection. The new homepage allows users to customize items that appear first and will continue to update to show items that are of interest to the account holder. The updated footer near the bottom of the screen has updated icons that allow easy navigation within the app. It permits users to search for titles faster and review items on the shelf currently checked out or on hold.

Check out the new features in Libby today with your library card and pin number. Need help with downloading or finding a feature on the app? Online resources are available at help.libbyapp.com. For guided assistance, visit or call your nearest Rowan Public Library branch.

Amber Covington is technical services supervisor at the Rowan Public Library.