Area Sports Briefs: New countywide courage award; Salisbury soccer, East golf dominate

From staff reports

The Dr. Christopher Wayne McNeil Award for Courage will be presented after this school year to the Rowan County athlete, who in the face of personal adversity, has shown extraordinary courage in rising above and overcoming that adversity and inspiring those around them.

HS girls soccer

Salisbury beat Central Davidson 5-0 on Monday to stay undefeated.

Sutton Webb paced the Hornets (6-0, 3-0) with three goals and an assist.

Salisbury also got goals from seniors Caroline Cardelle and Clara Brown. Piper Muire, Sydney Hlavacek and Cardelle had assists.

Hannah Schmeltzer recorded eight saves to preserve the shutout.

Salisbury got excellent play from Stella Koontz and Madelyn Lawrence.

HS golf

East Rowan shot 312 and won Monday’s North Piedmont Conference match at Larkin by 50 strokes over West Rowan.

East’s Landon Merrell shot 36 and was medalist. Colby Patterson shot 37. Other East scorers were Whitt Hoesman (42) and Jaden Sprinkle (43).

West scorers were McGwire Owen (43), Tyler Kepley (47), Justin Cole (48) and Justin Mullins (52).

East will take a big lead into the NPC championship match at Warrior on April 19.

Catawba softball

Catawba’s softball team split Monday’s South Atlantic Conference doubleheader at Carson-Newman on Monday.

The Indians took the opener 6-1 with Brooke Walser (11-4) pitching a shutout until the seventh.

Jordan Dean, Gracie Gibson, Riley Tucker and Allie Baker had two hits each.

Brittany Ireland hit a two-run homer.

• Catawba lost 7-4 in the second game.

Sydney Goertzen, Carlee Brawley and Sommer Gray had two hits each.

Whitley Arnott (4-2) took the loss.

Catawba (24-10, 11-9) is tied for fifth in the SAC with Wingate.

Catawba plays at Queens on Wednesday.

Local golf

Good weather welcomed good golfers to the McCanless Couples Captain’s Choice event.

Crystal Clement, Larry Clifton, Ralph Carver and Calvin Smith were the first-place team.

The second-place team was Don Carpenter, Lenny Maseuli and Bev & Ty Cobb. Bev Cobb had longest putt.

College golf

TAZEWELL, Tenn. — Catawba sits in 10th place after Monday’s two rounds of the South Atlantic Conference Women’s Golf Championships.

College men’s soccer

In a battle of nationally ranked teams, it was the No. 25 Wingate Bulldogs that emerged victorious.

They defeated the No. 7 Lenoir-Rhyne Bears 1-0 to claim the 2021 South Atlantic Conference Spring Men’s Soccer Tournament Championship on Sunday.

Lenoir-Rhyne’s Neve Duston scored in overtime goal in the 96th minute of play, leading the Bears to a 2-1 win over Queens in Sunday’s SAC tourney championship match.