April 12, 2021

Blotter: Accident in Food Lion only weekend shooting to produce injuries

By Josh Bergeron

Published 3:19 pm Monday, April 12, 2021

SALISBURY — Police responded to multiple shooting incidents Friday through Sunday, but the only one that resulted in injuries occurred when a man accidentally shot himself.

Salisbury Police said a 46-year-old man accidentally shot himself Friday night inside of a Food Lion off of Faith Road in Salisbury. He wasn’t seriously injured in the incident, which occurred at about 7:42 p.m.

Earlier the same day, a 31-year-old man reported his vehicle was shot into in the 1500 block of West Innes Street in Salisbury.

Police on Saturday found a South Shaver Street home shot into once and a car in front of the residence shot four times. Lt. Justin Crews of the Salisbury Police Department said a man living in the home told law enforcement officers he was sitting in the living room when he heard the shots. As for a motive, the man only said he had issues with a former girlfriend.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• A man on Friday reported a burglary in the 300 block of Rowan Mill Road.

• A man on Friday overdosed on drugs in the 800 block of Klumac Road.

• A man on Friday reported a forgery in the 1000 block of Mooresville Road.

• Penske Truck leasing on Friday reported a hit-and-run resulting in $1,900 in damages in the 700 block of East Innes Street.

• A man on Friday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Faith Road.

• A man on Saturday reported fraud in the 900 block of Bendix Drive.

• A man on Saturday reported larceny from a motor vehicle in the 100 block of West Liberty Street.

• Walmart on Saturday reported two shoplifting incidents in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• A man on Saturday reported a hit-and-run that resulted in $2,500 in property damage in the 800 block of Laurel Pointe Circle.

• A man on Sunday overdosed on fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine in the 1300 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A woman on Sunday reported a robbery not involving a weapon in the 1800 block of West Innes Street.

• A woman on Sunday reported a person took her pocketbook off of a table in a nursing home in the 2200 block of Statesville Boulevard.

• A woman on Sunday reported a hit-and-run that resulted in $2,750 in damages in the 100 block of Statesville Boulevard.

• A woman on Sunday reported identity theft.

• Walmart on Sunday reported shoplifting in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• A woman on Sunday reported a domestic assault in the 1200 block of Grady Street in Salisbury.

• A woman on Sunday reported a stolen gun in the 700 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman on Thursday reported a stolen catalytic converter in the 7100 block of Grandeur Drive in Salisbury.

• A man on Thursday reported credit card fraud.

• Hobby Lobby on Thursday reported shoplifting in the 100 block of Tingle Drive in Salisbury.

• A woman on Thursday reported a larceny in the 1700 block of N.C. 153.

• Kimberly Diane Moseley, 58, was charged Thursday with making a false report to a police radio broadcasting station.

• Titus Terrin Williams, 43, was charged Thursday with possession of a schedule one controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute.

