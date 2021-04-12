expand
April 12, 2021

College baseball: Catawba moves into first place in SAC

By Post Sports

Published 12:18 pm Monday, April 12, 2021

Catawba’s Lee Poteat.  Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

SALISBURY — Catawba’s baseball team has climbed back into first place in the South Atlantic Conference.

Romps of 11-2 and 16-3 against UVa Wise on Sunday at Newman Park put the Indians (22-7, 18-6) percentage points ahead of Tusculum (23-8, 19-7).

Catawba plays another doubleheader against UVa Wise this afternoon, while Tusculum plays two against third-place Carson-Newman. Tusculum and Carson-Newman split on Sunday.

Sawyer Strickland (2-0) and Greg Brown (3-1) got the wins for Catawba on Sunday.

Hunter Shepherd is having the offensive season he was expected to have. He’s batting .414 with seven homers and 40 RBIs. He’s third in the SAC in batting average and tied for second in RBIs.

Lee Poteat has been stellar, batting .367 with four homers and 28 RBIs. His on-base percentage is .488 and he’s second in the SAC with 43 runs scored.

Cameron Mills is batting .391.

Jeremy Simpson ranks fourth in the SAC with 38 RBIs.

Bryan Ketchie has led the Indians on the mound. He’s 6-0 with a 2.06 ERA. He’s tied for the SAC lead in wins and is third in ERA.

Robbie Cowie has four saves.

 

 

 

 

