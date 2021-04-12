Second person charged in thefts from house near county line

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says a second person has been arrested in a case involving repeated thefts from a dead man’s home near the Rowan-Stanly county line on Shaver Road.

Michael Ryan Hickey, 40, was charged Thursday with felony breaking and entering, felony breaking and entering vehicles and felony larceny.

The case started March 8 when the daughter of the home’s former resident reported a neighbor saw a suspicious vehicle driving along Shaver Road and people carrying items to it. When Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived, they found clear signs the house had been broken into. Items previously in the house and other buildings on the property had been moved outside.

The Rowan Sheriff’s Office received calls about subsequent incidents, including one where a man driving a blue Dodge Ram truck told a deputy he became stuck. In another incident, a neighbor asked a group of men what they were doing, and the men responded they were lost.

Rowan Sheriff’s Office deputies have now arrested two of the three men initially charged in connection with the incident — Hickey and William Jack Daniel Upright. The third man, named Gary Wayne Steele, faces charged of second-degree trespassing and injuring crops or lands.