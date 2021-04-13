Blotter: April 13

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman on Friday reported a burglary at the 1000 block of Saw Road in China Grove.

• A man on Friday reported a larceny at the 300 block of Cranford Road in Salisbury.

• A woman on Friday reported a simple assault at the 3000 block of Montana Drive in Kannapolis.

• A man on Saturday reported a shooting into occupied property at the 300 block of Potneck Road in Salisbury. The man was downstairs when he heard a loud noise from the second floor. Thinking the family’s cat knocked something over, he went to investigate and found shards of wood splintered in the bathroom and a hole in a chest of drawers. Deputies responded and found a 9mm gun casing lying on the bathroom floor. No neighbors reported to have seen or heard anything suspicious.

• A woman on Saturday reported communicating threats at the 800 block of Parks Road in Woodleaf.

• A person suffered from a drug overdose on Saturday at the 400 block of Red Rose Lane in Mooresville.

• A man on Saturday reported the theft of his boat, which he said was stolen from his property near the 1200 block of W Ridge Road in Salisbury. The boat, along with the trailer it was attached to and the various fishing rods, reels and equipment inside, was valued at around $40,000.

• A man on Saturday reported he was the victim of fraud impersonation at the 200 block of Houpe Road in Cleveland.

• A woman on Saturday reported a larceny at the 400 block of Stephens Church Road in Gold Hill.

• A woman on Saturday reported a motor vehicle automobile theft at the 200 block of Boat Club Lane in Salisbury.

• A woman on Sunday overdosed at the 2000 block of Needmore Road in Woodleaf.

• A man on Sunday reported a simple physical assault at the 1000 block of Meadowcreek Drive in China Grove.

• A man on Sunday reported a larceny from his residential dwelling at the 4000 block of Old Beatty Ford Road in China Grove.

• A man on Sunday reported a larceny at the 900 block of Sides Road in Salisbury

• A man on Sunday reported a fraud through wire/computer/electronic manipulation at the 100 block of Joetta Lane in Rockwell.

• A man on Sunday reported a stolen firearm at the 200 block of Marvin Gardens Drive in Cleveland.

• William Jack Daniel Upright, 35, was charged Friday for possession of a firearm by a felon.

• Kyna Rena Puckett, 34, was charged Sunday with simple assault at the 400 block of Memory Lane in Salisbury.

• Samantha Darlene Golden, 31, was charged Sunday with simple assault at the 1000 block of Meadowcreek Drive in China Grove.

• Chloe Love Kosinski, 28, was charged Sunday with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

• Kyle William Gordon, 36, was charged Sunday with felony larceny of a firearm from the 400 block of St. Stephens Church Road in Gold Hill and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

• The Salisbury Police does not plan on charging the man who accidentally shot himself on Friday night inside the Food Lion store on Faith Road for discharging his weapon, said Lt. Justin Crews.

• Mari Andre Partee, 32, was arrested on Monday on charges of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age after an incident at the 200 block of Wilson Road in Salisbury. Partee is being confined in the Rowan County Detention Center.