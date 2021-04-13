Letter: Appointments needed for license renewals

Did you know that the Department of Motor Vehicles is no longer sending reminders about renewing your driver’s license? Did you know that you can no longer go to driver’s license office and renew your license without an appointment? Did you know that you can only get an appointment by going to DMV website in Raleigh?

I found out all those things yesterday.

Did you know that expired licenses are good until October because of COVID? Appointments are not available until May 7 at the earliest.

Going to the website for license renewal will not get you to the appointment page. The Lexington office gave me the correct website. (skiptheline.ncdot. gov/webapp) just in case you want to avoid all the trouble I had yesterday.

Calling their phone number (919-715-7000) was very little help but you can try it if you want. It appears, despite all the talk about wanting to help citizens, they are making everything as hard as possible.

— Vicki Sanders

Salisbury