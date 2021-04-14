Blotter: April 14

In Salisbury Police reports:

• The man who accidentally shot himself while shopping in a Food Lion store on Friday night won’t face charges, but he was left with a serious, albeit not-life threatening, injury. In answers to questions from the Post, Salisbury Police said the 46-year-old man bent down to pick something up in the Faith Road grocery store around 7:42 p.m. when the loaded gun in the pocket of his shorts discharged, shooting off a bullet that struck him in the genitals. Salisbury Police officers could not locate the spent bullet at the scene.

• David Lynn Stewart Jr., 33, of Salisbury was charged with misdemeanor child abuse on Tuesday. Salisbury Police Lt. Justin Crews said the property manager of 306 N. Jackson St. was visiting tenants when he arrived to the unit on North Jackson St. and saw a child walking around without clothes. Once the property manager knocked on the door, a woman answered and immediately closed the door. Stewart allegedly answered the door and stated the woman was supposed to be watching the child while he slept. Stewart, who is the father of the child, was then charged.

• Jason Paul Bowyer, 41, of Salisbury was arrested on Tuesday on a felony charge of possessing a schedule II controlled substance, a felony charge of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for controlled substances and a misdemeanor charge of possessing a schedule VI controlled substance after less than half an ounce of marijuana was found in his possession. Bowyer was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center and given a $3,500 bond.

• Dyran Jurrelle Polk, 24, of Salisbury was arrested Tuesday on an active warrant for communicating threats, a misdemeanor, and for two felony counts of failure to appear/comply in another county. Polk was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on a $20,500 bond.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports:

• Dwayne Maurice Hall, 53, of Woodleaf was arrested and charged on Sunday with a misdemeanor count of communicating threats and a misdemeanor count of resist/obstruct/delay an officer. On Monday, he was charged with two misdemeanor counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer. Maj. John Sifford said deputies were responding to a call of an overdose when they were redirected to a report of assault on the 3700 block of Needmore Road. The caller alleged Hall chased the woman and her boyfriend with a bat in an attempt to assault them. Hall allegedly communicated threats to the magistrate and assaulted two officers tasked with transporting him to the Rowan County Detention Center. He was issued a $10,000 bond.

• Jacob Levi Sifford, 30, of Rockwell was charged Monday with misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance following a traffic stop.

• Tyler Eric Hovater, 27, of Salisbury, was charged Monday with a felony count of breaking and entering into the Probation and Parole Department, located at 122 E. Kerr St.

• Stephen Anthony Perrien, 36, of Kannapolis was charged on Monday with misdemeanor assault on a female.

• A man at Endress Automotive, located at 3330 Highway 801 in Woodleaf, reported Monday that his vehicle was stolen from this location.

• A Rockwell man reported Monday that a theft occurred from his vehicle overnight on the 1000 block of Carter Loop Road.