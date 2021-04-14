expand
Ad Spot

April 14, 2021

Adam Duvall came back to haunt his former team when he drove in seven runs in the Marlins' victory over Atlanta. (AP File Photo/John Amis)

Duvall drives in seven runs against former Atlanta teammates as Marlins rout Braves

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, April 14, 2021

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Adam Duvall drove in seven runs against his former Atlanta teammates with four hits, including two home runs, and the Miami Marlins beat Max Fried and the Braves 14-8 on Tuesday night.

Duvall’s two-run double during a four-run fourth inning gave Miami the lead. He hit his first homer of the game in the third inning and added a three-run shot in the seventh. He has three homers in the first two games of the series, giving him four for the season.

Duvall tied a Marlins record by becoming the sixth player to drive in seven.

The Marlins signed Duvall to a $5 million, one-year deal after he hit five homers in nine games for Atlanta against Miami last season. Now he’s proving he can produce on the other side of the NL East rivalry.

Brian Anderson also homered for Miami, which has won three consecutive games.
Fried (0-1) gave up eight runs, seven earned, and nine hits in four innings.

Marcell Ozuna hit a two-run homer off Pablo López, and Ozzie Albies added another homer to give Atlanta a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

The Marlins tied it in the second and took the lead with a four-run rally in the fourth that broke a 4-4 tie. With two outs, Fried hit Starling Marte and Garrett Cooper with pitches to help load the bases before Duvall’s double to the leftcfield wall drove in two.
Anderson, who drove in three on three hits, capped the big inning with a two-run single to center field.

Braves manager Brian Snitker juggled his lineup. Albies moved down three spots to hit fifth. Freddie Freeman hit second, where he spent most of the 2020 season, instead of third. Also, Ehire Adrianza started at third base for Austin Riley.
The Braves began the day hitting only .206 and were 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position in Monday night’s 5-3 loss to the Marlins in 10 innings.

“Just changing the scenery of where you are in the lineup might prove to be a good thing,” Snitker said.

The new lineup clicked in the first inning off López. Freeman’s first double of the season, to the wall in left-center, was followed by Ozuna’s first homer to center field. Albies’ homer into the right-field seats pushed the lead to 3-0.

López allowed six runs on nine hits, including the two homers, in four innings. John Curtiss (1-0) threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings as the first of five Miami relievers.

The Braves loaded the bases against right-hander Paul Campbell with one out in the ninth. Campbell struck out Dansby Swanson before Duvall missed pinch-hitter Alex Jackson’s fly ball to shallow left field for an error as two runs scored.
Richard Bleier, Miami’s seventh pitcher, ended the game on Ender Inciarte’s grounder to second base.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: Miami C Jorge Alfaro returned after he was held out on Monday due to lingering hamstring tightness.
Braves: CF Cristian Pache left the game with left groin tightness in the fifth inning. … Snitker indicated Riley, who entered the game in the sixth, would return to the lineup on Wednesday night.

UP NEXT

Braves RHP Charlie Morton (1-1, 3.27) will face RHP Nick Neidert (0-0, 2.08) in the third game of the four-game series on Wednesday night. Neidert, an Atlanta native, will make his first start against the Braves. He pitched two scoreless innings in relief at Atlanta on Sept. 23, 2020.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

More News

Former North Carolina Gov. McCrory enters US Senate race

Salisbury woman arrested in Myrtle Beach for abducting child

Gary Pearce: FDR to LBJ to Joe Biden

DG Martin: Quirky characters work to save Hatteras Lighthouse in novel

Comments

Elections

Former North Carolina Gov. McCrory enters US Senate race

Crime

Salisbury woman arrested in Myrtle Beach for abducting child

Health

County updates health director job description, will advertise for position

High School

High school tennis: East beats Carson, still hopes to share NPC title

Elections

Board of Elections to purchase upgraded voting equipment using federal grant

Kannapolis

Kyle Seager drives in winning run in first game as Mariners split doubleheader with Orioles

Local

City exhausts this year’s funds for Innes Street Improvements, Municipal Services District grant programs

Landis

Landis adopts amendments to Zoning Ordinance related to signs, Planning Board terms

Nation/World

Cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist’s death

Nation/World

Expert says cop was justified in pinning down George Floyd

Crime

Blotter: April 13

Coronavirus

County switches vaccines for Livingstone clinic after federal, state guidance

Coronavirus

US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J vaccine over clot reports

Education

Superintendent talks first 100 days, dives into district data

Business

‘It was an answer to a call:’ TenderHearted Home Care celebrates 10 years of providing care at home

News

Political Notebook: Local polls find increasing number of North Carolinians want COVID-19 vaccine

News

Trial begins on challenge to latest NC voter ID law

Local

Burch, Fisher, Marsh honored as 2021 recipients of Elizabeth Duncan Koontz Humanitarian Award

Landis

Landis board talks revenues, budget planning, department updates

College

College baseball: Catawba rolls 7-1 and 24-1

Nation/World

Student fires at officers at Tennessee school, is killed

Nation/World

Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun

Crime

Man receives consecutive prison sentences for sex offenses

Education

RSS Board of Education approves Faith Elementary sale