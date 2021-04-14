High school boys golf: Hornets sizzle at Country Club

Staff report

SALISBURY — Medalist Will Fowler shot 32 to lead Salisbury’s boys golf team to a win in Central Carolina Conference action at the Country Club of Salisbury.

Nick Antosek (37), Will Webb (39) and Wade Robins (40) were the other scorers for the Hornets in the four-team match.

West Davidson’s Calvin Hawkins shot 36.

Jackson Black led South Rowan with a 44.

•••

Salisbury and East Rowan will be expected to battle for the county championship today at Crescent.