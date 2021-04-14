High school girls soccer: Carson wins

From staff reports

Carson defeated East Rowan 9-0 in North Piedmont Conference soccer.

Hannah Isley scored five goals for the Cougars. Lindsey Conrad scored two, and Emelyn Sotelo, and Makayla Borst had one each.

Assists were by Sotelo (2), Conrad, Hannah Isley, Borst and Riley Isley.

•••

West Rowan lost to South Iredell 10-1 on Tuesday in North Piedmont Conference soccer.

Anna Mead scored for the Falcons, with Leslie Guerrero assisting.

Karen Anaya made 17 saves.

•••

Holly DiStefano scored for South Rowan in a 5-1 Central Carolina Conference loss to Oak Grove on Monday.