Blotter: Man found on church property with litany of drugs

SALISBURY – A Kannapolis man picked up a litany of drug charges after being discovered on a Woodleaf church’s property.

Rocky Lorenzo Kluttz, 37, was allegedly reported for trespassing in the New Shepherd Baptist Church cemetery. When an officer arrived, Kluttz appeared nervous and was allegedly found in possession of several substances.

Kluttz was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of a schedule six controlled substance, possession of a schedule four controlled substance, possession of a schedule two controlled substance, possession of a schedule five controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

In other reports:

•. There was a report of fraud in Salisbury on Tuesday after someone endorsed and passed a check without the owner’s permission.

• There was a report of larceny of coins from a coin-operated icemaker on N.C. 801 in Mt. Ulla on Tuesday.

• A breaking and entering was reported on South Main Street on Tuesday.

• A drug overdose was reported on Keener Place on Tuesday.

• A larceny was reported on Sloop Road in Mt. Ulla on Tuesday.

• Vandalism was reported at Pilot Travel Center on Tuesday. A latch to a well house was damaged.

• An assault was reported on East Innes Street on Wednesday

• Hit-and-run property damage was reported on Jake Alexander Boulevard on Wednesday

• There was an assault reported on Independence Drive on Wednesday.