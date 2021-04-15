expand
April 15, 2021

High school girls golf: East finishes second in NPC

By Post Sports

Published 11:53 pm Thursday, April 15, 2021

East Rowan’s Hannah Waddell. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

STATESVILLE — East Rowan’s girls golf squad posted the best team score in Thursday’s match at Twin Oaks, but finished 10 strokes behind South Iredell for the season.

East freshman Hannah Waddell was medalist with an 84 and will be North Piedmont Conference Player of the Year.

East’s Carlee Patterson shot 88, and Emma Callahan was the Mustangs’ third scorer with a 96.

South Iredell’s team will advance to the regional.

East coach Rhett Teems expects Waddell and Patterson to be individual qualifiers for the regional, even with a reduced field due to COVID.

 

High school girls golf: East finishes second in NPC

