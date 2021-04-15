expand
April 15, 2021

Letter: ‘Fame’ compromise may be best solution

With reference to the continuing public debate on our “Fame” angel monument and on behalf of concerned citizens, we believe we may have awakened a sleeping giant in our community. We now have over 15 recommended sites for our “Fame” angel monument, and all appear to be more prominent than the old abandoned cemetery on North Lee Street selected by certain special interest groups.

We would like to respectfully propose a reasonable compromise which may be satisfactory to all concerned citizens. Recently, one or more members of the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution suggested that serious consideration be given to placing the granite foundation of the “Fame” angel monument, with the Confederate inscription in memory of Rowan County veterans, in the old Lutheran cemetery and placing the beautiful and magnificent angel statue in a more appropriate and prominent location in our community such as a public park. We understand this can very easily be accomplished with the support of all concerned.

We strongly feel that this compromise may serve to satisfy not only city officials, special interest groups, and a majority of our citizens, but it would also not violate public trust and would provide a majestic work of art for the public in a local park or similar setting.

We feel this may be a very reasonable compromise and should be considered immediately by city officials and the United Daughters of the Confederacy. We also understand that one or more angel statues have been proposed for Salisbury’s City Park and the Veteran’s Flag Concourse. If necessary, we could rededicate the “Fame” angel to the memory of all Rowan County veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice and gave their lives for our country. In the spirit of compromise, let’s make it happen!

— Ronnie Smith

Salisbury

