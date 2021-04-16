Boys tennis: Hornets win; Mustangs lose a close one

From staff reports

Will Koontz, Colin Donaldson, Bennett Clark and Jared Wetzler had singles wins for Salisbury in a 5-4 Central Carolina Conference win against North Davidson on Wednesday.

The Hornets (5-2, 5-2) got an 8-6 No. 1 doubles win from Koontz/Donaldson.

South Rowan (7-2, 6-2) beat Central Davidson 7-2 to move into a tie for second place in the CCC.

South hosts Salisbury on Monday.

•••

East Rowan lost 6-3 at South Iredell on Thursday and will finish second in the North Piedmont Conference.

The Mustangs (6-2, 5-2) got singles wins from Ryan Brady and Drew Roane, and Landon Shuping/Brady stayed undefeated at No. 1 doubles.

The unbeaten Vikings won three close matches.

Shuping lost the first set at No. 1 singles to Dylan Ewald, won the second set, and lost a third-set tiebreaker 10-8.

Jaden Collins lost 6-4, 6-4 at No. 3 singles. Collins/Roane lost 8-6 at No. 2 doubles.