expand
Ad Spot

April 16, 2021

Boys tennis: Hornets win; Mustangs lose a close one

By Post Sports

Published 4:09 am Friday, April 16, 2021

From staff reports

Will Koontz, Colin Donaldson, Bennett Clark and Jared Wetzler had singles wins for Salisbury in a 5-4 Central Carolina Conference win against North Davidson on Wednesday.

The Hornets (5-2, 5-2) got an 8-6 No. 1 doubles win from Koontz/Donaldson.

South Rowan (7-2, 6-2) beat Central Davidson 7-2 to move into a tie for second place in the CCC.

South hosts Salisbury on Monday.

•••

East Rowan lost 6-3 at South Iredell on Thursday and will finish second in the North Piedmont Conference.

The Mustangs (6-2, 5-2) got singles wins from Ryan Brady and Drew Roane, and Landon Shuping/Brady stayed undefeated at No. 1 doubles.

The unbeaten Vikings won three close matches.

Shuping lost the first set at No. 1 singles to  Dylan Ewald, won the second set, and lost a third-set tiebreaker 10-8.

Jaden Collins lost 6-4, 6-4 at No. 3 singles. Collins/Roane lost 8-6 at No. 2 doubles.

More News

Boys tennis: Hornets win; Mustangs lose a close one

High school girls soccer: Carson wins again; Raiders get first victory

Defendant convicted in attempted murder case on the run after fleeing from trial

Downtown Gateway Building to be renamed for late Paul Fisher

Comments

News

Defendant convicted in attempted murder case on the run after fleeing from trial

Business

Downtown Gateway Building to be renamed for late Paul Fisher

Coronavirus

Rowan County COVID-19 data for April 15

Local

Rep. Warren’s bill would prohibit parking in electric vehicle charging stations

Local

Historic Preservation Commission approves Integro Technologies expansion, Paint the Pavement project

Education

Faith Academy, RSS will negotiate over what goes, stays in elementary school

Crime

Teacher killed in Alamance County shootout with Mexican drug cartel

Coronavirus

Bill would give more tax breaks on COVID-19 loans

Nation/World

No response as divers knock on capsized ship’s hull

Local

Quotes of the week

Crime

Blotter: Man found on church property with litany of drugs

Crime

Man charged in connection to 2019 overdose death

Business

‘It’s our big time’: Salisbury Farmers Market reopens Saturday

Education

Schools capital funding still frozen as RSS sends local budget to county

Business

Shields, Cheerwine Festival receive N.C. Main Street Awards

Kannapolis

Duke University launches kidney disease study in Kannapolis for people of African descent

Education

Horizons Unlimited will hold in-person summer camps

Education

Education briefs: Catawba planning for more in-person activities, free summer school tuition

Coronavirus

County’s full COVID-19 vaccinations top 22,600

High School

High school golf: With Merrell, Mustangs back on top

Local

Spencer investigating rat problem on South Iredell Street

News

Livingstone, Mission House Church to host national ‘Black Voters Matter’ listening session

Education

Shoutouts

Business

Groundbreaking on Pennant Square signals next phase in downtown Kannapolis revitalization