Quotes of the week

“If your house is on fire, someone is coming.”

— Deborah Horne, Rowan County fire marshal on a scare tactic presented in fundraising letter that no one might respond to a fire

“Every thunderstorm has meant a lot of dadgum work trying to put the infield back together. It’s time for turf. When the bulldozers show up in June, I’ll probably cry my eyes out for about five minutes, but then I’ll be fine.”

— Jim Gantt, Catawba baseball coach on renovations coming to Newman Park

“The feeling in your body is just horrible. You feel so helpless because you’re supposed to be fixing this.”

— Micah Ennis, director of Rowan County Social Services on hearing of child abuse cases

“We get calls from communities around the area asking ‘How did you guys get all of this done?’ It’s an exciting time to be a part of Kannapolis.”

— Darrell Hinnant, Kannapolis mayor speaking after a new townhome project’s groundbreaking

“Children learn so much by being in nature. All of their senses are engaged. Being outside is an amazing, rich learning environment.”

— Myra Tannehill, who opened Yadkin Path Montessori School five years ago with her husband,

Dean Hamilton

“It’s gotten so bad now they’re starting to come into the house.”

— Charlene Gill, Spencer resident on growing trouble with rats

“We are an outdoor, open-air venue. So, we hope people will come out and shop. It’ll be great to see everybody again.”

— David Correll, Salisbury Farmers Market board member on this weekend’s planned reopening

“We knew it would be competitive today . … But then Landon walks in the clubhouse with a 71, and we’re up about a dozen strokes, and we know we’ve got

breathing room.”

— Rhett Teems, East Rowan golf coach after freshman Landon Merrell led the Mustangs to the county

golf championship