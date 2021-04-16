expand
Ad Spot

April 16, 2021

Teacher killed in Alamance County shootout with Mexican drug cartel

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Friday, April 16, 2021

GREEN LEVEL (AP) — A popular teacher in North Carolina has died in what authorities said was an “old Western shootout” with members of a Mexican drug cartel.

The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday that Barney Dale Harris, 40, taught Spanish and was head coach of the boys’ varsity basketball and track teams at Union Academy Charter School in Monroe. He was found dead April 8 in an Alamance County mobile home that authorities called a drug “stash house.”

Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson said that officers found Harris wearing a face cover, gloves and a bulletproof vest. There were also 30 shell casings in and outside of the mobile home, and bullet holes in three other mobile homes, Johnson said.

“The trailer looked like it had been ransacked,” the sheriff said. “They were looking for money or drugs, or both.”

Authorities also said that 1.2 kilos of cocaine, about 2.6 pounds, and about $7,000 in cash were found.

The sheriff said that Harris and his brother-in-law had entered the mobile home waiting for a cartel member to arrive so they could rob him of drugs and money. Johnson said that drug-runner Alonso Beltran Lara had been shot “execution style.”

More News

Defendant convicted in attempted murder case on the run after fleeing from trial

Downtown Gateway Building to be renamed for late Paul Fisher

Rowan County COVID-19 data for April 15

Steven V. Roberts: Turning pain into purpose

Comments

News

Defendant convicted in attempted murder case on the run after fleeing from trial

Business

Downtown Gateway Building to be renamed for late Paul Fisher

Coronavirus

Rowan County COVID-19 data for April 15

Local

Rep. Warren’s bill would prohibit parking in electric vehicle charging stations

Local

Historic Preservation Commission approves Integro Technologies expansion, Paint the Pavement project

Education

Faith Academy, RSS will negotiate over what goes, stays in elementary school

Crime

Teacher killed in Alamance County shootout with Mexican drug cartel

Coronavirus

Bill would give more tax breaks on COVID-19 loans

Nation/World

No response as divers knock on capsized ship’s hull

Local

Quotes of the week

Crime

Blotter: Man found on church property with litany of drugs

Crime

Man charged in connection to 2019 overdose death

Business

‘It’s our big time’: Salisbury Farmers Market reopens Saturday

Education

Schools capital funding still frozen as RSS sends local budget to county

Business

Shields, Cheerwine Festival receive N.C. Main Street Awards

Kannapolis

Duke University launches kidney disease study in Kannapolis for people of African descent

Education

Horizons Unlimited will hold in-person summer camps

Education

Education briefs: Catawba planning for more in-person activities, free summer school tuition

Coronavirus

County’s full COVID-19 vaccinations top 22,600

High School

High school golf: With Merrell, Mustangs back on top

Local

Spencer investigating rat problem on South Iredell Street

News

Livingstone, Mission House Church to host national ‘Black Voters Matter’ listening session

Education

Shoutouts

Business

Groundbreaking on Pennant Square signals next phase in downtown Kannapolis revitalization