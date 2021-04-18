expand
Ad Spot

April 18, 2021

Editorial: Questions still unresolved about K-9 incident

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 18, 2021

For reporters, sending public records requests can sometimes feel a little like tossing paper into a never-ending black hole.

That’s particularly true for state and federal agencies, where responsiveness depends on the agency’s commitment to transparency. It hasn’t been the case for local government, where records are almost always provided in a timely manner. Requests related to the Salisbury Police Department’s K-9 incident are trending toward the former rather than the latter. Records and other requests by the Post are in their second month, and there’s no clear timeline about when any further answers might be provided.

The public deserves more answers.

The Post has submitted requests that include:

• Text messages by multiple city council members and the city manger. The city manager said he personally worked on this last week after being asked about the status.

• Questions to clarify personnel information received by the Post, which have not been answered.

• The bill of sale for K-9 officer Zuul as well as another K-9. The Post also has asked for additional health assessments. Neither of these two have been filled.

As a reminder, a video that looks recorded on a cellphone leaked March 1 and showed a K-9 training exercise. An officer shown in the video, identified by the police department as Buddy Hampton, walked toward a man in a bite suit. His K-9, Zuul, followed. Hampton then turned around, put a leash on the dog, pulled the leash over his shoulder, carried the dog to a police cruiser and slammed the K-9 into the car. He pulled Zuul up by his collar, put the dog into the car and struck it with his hand.

The public later learned the incident occurred last year. Some Salisbury City Council members saw the video months before it leaked. The only veterinary assessment after the incident happened March 4. Records obtained by the Post also show that Hampton has a clean personnel record. Hired in 2013, he reached master police officer and had received several merit pay raises.

What the public knows now is only part of the story. The Salisbury Police Department said March 31 Hampton acted “in a manner entirely inconsistent with his K-9 training.” But Police Chief Jerry Stokes also said during a March 2 news conference K-9 training and corrective measures “can sometimes be alarming when provided out of context.” How many incidents like this have occurred at police departments around the country and not been leaked in a video? These aren’t questions that could be answered in a public records request, but they are still unresolved.

To be fair to staff, the city received a flood of records requests from local, state and national media outlets related to the K-9 incident. For some records, text messages in particular, there’s no easy record-keeping system — something worth changing. But others requests are as simple as providing individual documents or spending a minute or two to clarify a question.

Further reporting about the incident may seem like much ado about nothing to some. The officer depicted in the video resigned. What’s left to say? Our answer is that trust in a community institution depends on a full, transparent telling of the incident. Asked about the status of records requests last week, for example, Mayor Karen Alexander told the Post Hampton was separated from the dog and an investigation into the incident started before the video leaked.

More News

Pasin – Cook

RSS superintendent talks district’s future, strategic plan survey

Complaints and fines pile up against unpermitted landfill in southwest Rowan County

Rowan County Master Gardener Plant Sale May 1

Comments

Education

RSS superintendent talks district’s future, strategic plan survey

News

Complaints and fines pile up against unpermitted landfill in southwest Rowan County

College

Catawba baseball: Crowd comes out to say goodbye to Newman Park

Lifestyle

History is a great teacher: Farming has helped shape Rowan County

Business

‘A safe place for them’: Timeless Wigs and Marvelous Things celebrates fifth anniversary

China Grove

County will hear request for more tree houses, hobbit-style homes in China Grove

Coronavirus

Livingstone College partners with Health Department to administer 500 Pfizer vaccinations

Education

‘Elite and it shows’: Staff at Partners in Learning at Novant celebrate news of national accreditation

Business

Biz Roundup: Food Lion earns Energy Star award for 20th consecutive year

Columns

Ester Marsh: What body type are you?

Nation/World

The queen says goodbye to Philip, continues her reign alone

Nation/World

Worldwide COVID-19 death toll tops a staggering 3 million

Nation/World

US, China agree to cooperate on climate crisis with urgency

Nation/World

Sikh community calls for gun reforms after FedEx shooting

High School

North Rowan romps into second round of football playoffs

Nation/World

FBI had interviewed former FedEx employee who killed eight

Crime

Gastonia man sentenced for crash into restaurant that killed his daughter, daughter-in-law

Nation/World

Some call for charges after video of police shooting 13-year-old in Chicago

Business

State unemployment rate falls to 5.2% in March

Coronavirus

NASCAR approach to virus vaccine varies greatly

News

Judge rejects Cherokee challenge against new casino in Kings Mountain

Elections

Jackson tops NC Senate fundraising; Walker coffers also full

Local

Kiwanis Pancake Festival serves thousands of flapjacks for charity

Coronavirus

Rowan remains in state’s middle, yellow tier for COVID-19 community spread