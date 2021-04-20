expand
Ad Spot

April 20, 2021

Blake Lee Wilbanks

One charged, another hospitalized in fight between cousins

By Josh Bergeron

Published 10:11 am Tuesday, April 20, 2021

SALISBURY — One cousin was jailed Sunday and the other was hospitalized after a fight involving a knife and brass knuckles.

Blake Lee Wilbanks, 20, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of burglary tools, two counts of felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Wilbanks’ 27-year-old cousin, Ronnie Wayne Wilkerson, was hospitalized with stab wounds on the left and right side of his lower back as well as a cut on one of his hands. Maj. John Sifford of the Rowan Sheriff’s Office said first responders considered the injuries serious, but they were not described as life-threatening.

The incident that produced the charges and injuries occurred Saturday afternoon on Edgefield Drive, which is in an unincorporated area between Salisbury and China Grove. Wilbanks was accused of stealing from a family member whose home he had just moved into. Wilkerson confronted Wilbanks about the thefts and used brass knuckles during the fight, Sifford said. Wilbanks told deputies he used a knife to defend himself.

Wilbanks received small lacerations to his head and hand.

After law enforcement officers and paramedics arrived, Wilbanks asked to to change his shirt. Sifford said the man went to his back porch and lit a marijuana cigarette. Asked about smoking marijuana by sheriff’s deputies, Wilbanks said he thought it was OK because he was on private property. At that point, he wasn’t allowed back inside the residence.

Wilkerson wasn’t charged in the incident. Wilbanks was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a $25,000 secure bond.

More News

Rowan County sees 300th death attributed to COVID-19

Chauvin convicted on all counts in George Floyd’s death

Top North Carolina House finance chair, Rowan representative stripped of position

One charged, another hospitalized in fight between cousins

Comments

Coronavirus

Rowan County sees 300th death attributed to COVID-19

BREAKING NEWS

Chauvin convicted on all counts in George Floyd’s death

Local

Top North Carolina House finance chair, Rowan representative stripped of position

Crime

One charged, another hospitalized in fight between cousins

Local

Bell Tower Green renamed to honor Stanbacks; Nancy Stanback receives key to city

Business

Commissioners green light additional houses at Cherry Treesort in China Grove

Education

A.L. Brown will hold in-person, outdoor graduation

Local

Granite Quarry awards FEMA contract for Granite Lake Park

Local

City to vote on apartment developments, final phases of Grants Creek Greenway project

High School

High school football: North receiver McArthur a rising star

Columnists

Carl Blankenship: Pollen and prejudice make their return

News

Harris pitches $2.3T spending plan on trip to North Carolina

Nation/World

Murder case against ex-cop in Floyd’s death goes to the jury

Crime

Sheriff’s office: Man takes deputies on chase with stolen moped

Coronavirus

Afternoon, evening COVID-19 vaccination clinic planned Thursday

Crime

Concord man charged with woman’s murder in drive-by shooting

Ask Us

Ask Us: Have city, county elected officials received COVID-19 vaccine?

Local

City gives away nearly 100 trees during ‘We Dig Salisbury’ event

Local

Political Notebook: Bitzer expects most ‘Trump-like’ candidate to be favorite in state’s Senate race

Crime

Blotter: Concord man arrested in Rowan for indecent liberties with children

Coronavirus

Half of US adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot

Nation/World

Police: FedEx shooter legally bought guns used in shooting

News

Hester Ford, oldest living American, dies at 115 … or 116?

Local

Size of pipeline spill again underestimated in North Carolina