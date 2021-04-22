Letter: It’s fraud suppression instead

Communism is here and was helped along by the Supreme Court.

Judge Roberts was overheard screaming at the other judges to vote not to hear the first voter fraud lawsuit. He was worried about riots. It’s a sad day for this country when any judge favors criminals for fear of retaliation. The Supreme Court that day threw 75 million-plus voters under the bus. There is no way Biden could beat Trump in a legitimate election.

The cheaters are now whining about Georgia demanding IDs for voting. They call it voter suppression when they know it’s fraud suppression — and know it’s the only way they can win. Listed below are some of the situations where a person must have an ID and there are no complaints. Biden has said he believes in truth, not facts. He knows he can’t change the facts, but he can lie about the truth.

• Get food stamps.

• Get welfare.

• File for unemployment.

• Apply for a mortgage.

• Rent a car.

• Board an airplane.

• Buy nail polish at CVS.

• Buy some cold medicines.

• Hold a rally.

• Get a prescription.

• Visit a casino.

• Get married.

• Buy a gun.

• Adopt a pet.

• Rent a motel room.

• Get a hunting license.

• Get a fishing license.

• Buy a cell phone.

• Donate blood.

• Buy a video game with a rating of “M.”

• Buy alcohol.

• Buy cigarettes.

• Open a bank account.

— Delmar McDaniel

Salisbury