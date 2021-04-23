expand
Blotter: April 23

By Staff Report

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Hobby Lobby on Wednesday reported shoplifting in the 100 block of Tingle Drive in Salisbury.

• A man reported his vehicle tire was slashed Wednesday in the 3300 block of Old Mocksville Road.

• A man on Wednesday reported the larceny of a trailer Wednesday in the 3000 block of Old Union Church Road.

• A man on Wednesday reported a motor vehicle theft in the 2800 block of Leonard Road.

• A man on Wednesday reported an assault in the 100 block of Kenway Drive in Cleveland.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Walmart on Thursday reported three larcenies in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• A woman on Thursday reported a stolen catalytic converter in the 200 block of Emerson Lane.

