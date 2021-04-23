expand
April 24, 2021

College baseball: Catawba wins in first-round of SAC tourney

By Post Sports

Published 10:36 pm Friday, April 23, 2021

Catawba’s Luke Spiva. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

KODAK, Tenn. — Unbeaten lefty Bryan Ketchie dominated for six innings and top-seeded Catawba romped 12-0 against Coker in a first-round game on Friday in the South Atlantic Conference baseball tournament.

Ketchie (9-0) allowed two hits in six innings.

Catawba made it smooth sailing for the southpaw by scoring seven runs in the first inning.

Bryce Butler had a three-run double. Joe Butts had a two-run single.

Luke Spiva had two doubles. Hunter Shepherd and Jeremy Simpson socked triples.

Catawba plays in the 2:45 game on Saturday in the double-elimination tournament.

Comments

