College baseball: Catawba wins in first-round of SAC tourney

Staff report

KODAK, Tenn. — Unbeaten lefty Bryan Ketchie dominated for six innings and top-seeded Catawba romped 12-0 against Coker in a first-round game on Friday in the South Atlantic Conference baseball tournament.

Ketchie (9-0) allowed two hits in six innings.

Catawba made it smooth sailing for the southpaw by scoring seven runs in the first inning.

Bryce Butler had a three-run double. Joe Butts had a two-run single.

Luke Spiva had two doubles. Hunter Shepherd and Jeremy Simpson socked triples.

Catawba plays in the 2:45 game on Saturday in the double-elimination tournament.