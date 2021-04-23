High school girls soccer: Mead scores five goals in West win

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan rolled 7-1 against Statesville on Friday in North Piedmont Conference action.

Anna Mead scored five goals. Brittany Vanhoose and Lauren Corriher had one each.

Vanhoose had two assists, with Selma Mehmedovic, Mia Arntsen and Jillian Brown getting one each.

Karen Anaya made five saves.

The Falcons (5-7, 4-6) have completed the regular season.

Next for West is a conference tournament game on Tuesday at South Iredell.