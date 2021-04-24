expand
Ad Spot

April 24, 2021

Agreement means protests over Confederate monument can continue in Burlington

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Saturday, April 24, 2021

BURLINGTON (AP) — Civil rights groups have settled a dispute with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office over courthouse protests against a Confederate monument.

The settlement guarantees that the grounds of the old Alamance County Courthouse must remain open to the public to exercise their First Amendment rights, requires the sheriff’s office to acknowledge that swear words are protected speech even if they’re directed at law enforcement officers and also requires sheriff’s employees to undergo racial bias training.

If the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office had followed the U.S. Constitution, the settlement would not have been needed in the first place, said Elizabeth Haddix, managing attorney for the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, in a statement.

The settlement, disclosed on Wednesday, clears up several legal questions that arose during racial justice protests following the death of George Floyd, the Times-News of Burlington reported.

The plaintiffs sued on July 2 after local demonstrators, including Alamance NAACP Chapter President Barrett Brown, felt they were being prevented from exercising their right to assemble and protest.

Brown describes the settlement order as a safeguard for future protests. “This settlement means we shouldn’t have to fear being arrested for protesting that monument or any government policy or practice on the courthouse grounds,” Brown said.

The settlement says demonstrators can use of the courthouse’s North, East, South and West steps, as well as the surrounding lawns and other public spaces. It clarifies that “indecent” words are protected under the First Amendment, an issue that arose after officers arrested several people for using language they deemed too vulgar. And it requires racial bias training in the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

In March, the North Carolina chapter of the NAACP filed a lawsuit seeking the removal of the Confederate monument, where protests have intensified following Floyd’s death.

More News

High school football: Scores

High school football: Hornets win on final kick to advance in playoffs

North suffers tough season-ending loss to Polk County

J&J’s COVID-19 vaccinations to resume despite rare clot risk

Comments

High School

High school football: Hornets win on final kick to advance in playoffs

High School

North suffers tough season-ending loss to Polk County

Nation/World

J&J’s COVID-19 vaccinations to resume despite rare clot risk

News

Agreement means protests over Confederate monument can continue in Burlington

Elections

 Caitlyn Jenner running for California governor

News

Seven deputies on leave after fatal shooting of Black man in Elizabeth City

Crime

Blotter: April 23

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Georgia woman’s 2019 traffic stop started with 14-mile chase

News

Man killed by deputy recalled as storyteller, jokester

News

Rowan’s Sen. Ford backs ‘Election Integrity Act’ to move up absentee ballot deadlines

Business

Salisbury earns ranking on national list of best small cities to start a business

Crime

Supreme Court makes it easier to give minors convicted of murder a life sentence

Local

Quotes of the week

Local

Salisbury Human Relations Council offering online Racial Wealth Gap Simulation

News

Bill seeking permanent daylight saving clears NC House

News

Friends describe Elizabeth City man killed by deputy

Business

With second hobbit house now complete, Cherry Treesort looks toward future expansion

College

Catawba Sports: 2021 Hall of Fame class announced

Crime

Supreme Court makes it easier to sentence minors convicted of murder to life in prison

Local

Overton dedicates tree to longtime volunteer Leon Zimmerman

Coronavirus

First dose COVID-19 vaccinations up to 24% in Rowan County

Crime

Blotter: April 22

Crime

Lawsuit: Salisbury Police, Rowan Sheriff’s Office tore woman’s shoulder during traffic stop

Business

‘Believe me, they’ll be fresh’: Patterson Farm welcomes strawberry crop