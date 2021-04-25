Ada Fisher: Unaccompanied illegal immigrant minors should be returned home

By Ada Fisher

The caravans of illegal unaccompanied minors at the U.S. border with Mexico are not acceptable and should not be tolerated. The Biden administration policies of allowing such reek of corruption at so many levels. The “mules” charging outrageous fees for the transport of these children show little regard for the health and welfare of these minors.

The violence inflicted on many of them — particularly young females with reported rapes, pregnancies and unanticipated degradations — requires that we hold Mexico, Guatemala and other nations allowing their children to exit accountable.

Though many don’t believe in the border wall, stemming the tide of illegal immigrants suggests that it has helped more than it hurt. How quick the media has corrupted the accurate story of what is happening in not showing the cages still being used for these illegal immigrants living in crowded squalor, subject to gang infiltration, deprived of security and comfort by a system offering them citizenship while disregarding those who have waited for years to gain such. Why is it that Obama and Biden have been allowed to avoid front page coverage for their parts in these travesties? The offering of monetary rewards to those who will take these children in while denying such for those in foster care here smacks of discrimination against our own citizen children. Are we in the business of snatching children?

All the hand wringing over illegal immigration is nonsense, for this isn’t a moral issue as much as outright political manipulation which has easily outmaneuvered the children’s as well as this nation’s best interest. Why has Vice President Kamala Harris, who is supposedly involved in solving this problem, not visited the border? President Biden needs to get out of Delaware and go see what’s going on at the Mexican border.

First, we need to follow the law and bar illegal immigration by not allowing people in without screening for health-related issues, criminal records, ability to speak English and evidence of a job or promise of such, as was required of those entering at Ellis Island. The limitation of chain migration should not stack the odds in favor of those with families already here. Preferences for employers who pay millions of dollars to have their potential staff jump the line must be stopped, e.g. H1B, H2A (agricultural) or H2B. There are enough unemployed people to fill the jobs here, which should necessitate stopping unemployment benefits when there are available jobs.

Second, buses need to be parked at the border to take people back from where they came. This should be coupled with Trump’s imposition of papers from their nation of exit providing such data before they are let in.

Third and of most importance, the countries from where people are coming must be sanctioned with fines, embargoes and other reparations to compensate this nation for assuming their neglected responsibilities.

Fourth, the compensation available to these non-citizens should not include stimulus monies, health and welfare supplements, free housing or other entitlements when so many of our own are denied such.

If the USA continues to play chicken in not holding folks accountable for breaking the law, the carnage of our constitution will undermine this democratic republic’s principles more than is being seen. To equate these issues under the rubric of Black Lives Matter, i.e. All Lives Matter is to continue to miss the forest for the trees.

Ada M. Fisher is a licensed teacher, retired corporate physician, former county school board member and past NC Republican National Committeewoman. Contact her at DrAdaMFisher.com.