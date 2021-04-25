College track and field: Indians win four events in SAC Championships
Catawba sports information
HICKORY — Catawba produced four South Atlantic Conference Champions on Sunday at the SAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships at the Moretz Sports Complex. Nolan Chilton won the men’s decathlon, while Brien Pittman claimed the men’s 400 meters. Samantha Payne took the top spot in the women’s 400 meters and was a member of the champion 4×400 relay team along with Lauren Morrison-Bell, Gianna Gutierrez-Principe and Kierra Jones.
In addition to the four champions, Catawba also had seven other podium finishes, all second places. Samantha Payne was silver medallist in the 200 meters as was MeKayla White in the long jump. On the men’s side, Tom Joyce took silver in both the 1500 and 800 meters and Jesse Schronce finished behind Chilton in the decathlon. Both relay teams took silver medals. Members of the 4×100 team were Antonio Howard, Barja Walter, Pittman and Rashuan Noble. Pittman was also on the 4×400 relay team along with Joyce, Jaylen Hall and Braxton Ford.
Catawba’s men finished fifth at the Championships, while the women were seventh.
RECORD PERFORMANCES:
Women
- The 4×400 relay team of Lauren Morrison-Bell, Gianna Gutierrez-Principe, Samantha Payne and Kierra Jones won in a school-record time of 3:56.41
Men
- Brian Pittman lowered his school record to 47.36 in winning the 400 meters and posting a NCAA II provisional qualifying time.
OTHER TOP PERFORMERS:
Women
- Candace Swepson’s sevent-place finish in the discus scored two points
- Bishops’s sixth-place finish in the heptathlon scored three points. She had heptathlon records in the long jump and javelin
- White’s sixth-place finish in the triple jump scored three points
- Raina Andrews scored two points with a seventh in the 800 meters
- Madison Lowery had a personal best in the 1500 meters
Men
- Matthew Fowler’s seventh-place in the 5000 meters scored two points
- Joshua Warstler’s fourth-place finish in the decathlon scored five points
- Javier Gomez-Wilson scored four points with a fifth in the long jump
- Erick Ramirez-Ramos’ fifth-place finish in the 1500 meters scored four points and was a PR
- Barja Walter scored three points with a sixth in the 100 meters
- Antonio Howard’s eighth-place finish in the 100 meters scored one point
- Adrian Rudisell had a PR in the shot put
- Chilton set decathlon marks in the javelin and pole vault
FINAL TEAM SCORES
Men
- Queens 182, 2. Wingate 150, 3. Carson-Newman 130.5, 4. Limestone 97, 5. CATAWBA 88,
- Tusculum 51, 7. Lenoir-Rhyne 33, 8. Coker 29, 9. Anderson 17, 10. Newberry 15, 11. Mars Hill 13.5, 12. Lincoln Memorial 10.
Women
- Queens 228, 2. Wingate 117, 3. Lenoir-Rhyne 71, 4. Anderson 70, 5. Limestone 68, 6. Coker 64,
- CATAWBA 58, 8. Tusculum 53, 9. Carson-Newman 50, 10. Lincoln Memorial 18, 11. Newberry 7, 12. Mars Hill 6.
Sunday’s Results
TRACK EVENTS
4×100 meter relay
Women
- 48.37 (Mallory Witherspoon, Alexis Devlin, Kierra Jones, Akeena Maxwell)
Men
- 41.14 (Antonio Howard, Barja Walter, Brien Pittman, Rashaun Noble)
1500 meters
Finals
Women
- Madison Lowery, 4:55.47 PR
Men
- Tom Joyce, 3:53.73
- Erick Ramirez-Ramos, 3:56.64 PR
400 meters
Women
- Samantha Payne, 56.03
Men
- Brien Pittman, 47.36 SR
100 meters
Men
- Barja Walter, 10.53w
- Antonio Howard, 10.85w
800 meters
Women
- Raina Andrews, 2.23.16
Men
- Tom Joyce, 1.56.62
200 meters
Women
- Samantha Payne, 24.83w
5000 meters
Women
- Christina D’Amelia, 18:43.24
- Raina Andrews, 18:45.61
- Madison Lowery, 19:09.03
- Abigail Hemric, 19:36.31
- Summer Watkins, 21:12.88
- Mia Mercer, 21:48.31
Men
- Matthew Fowler, 14:53.32
- Erick Ramirez-Ramos, 15:28.81
- Tommy Blackwell, 15:49.64
4×400 meter relay
Women
- 3:56.41 SR (Lauren Morrison-Bell, Gianna Gutierrez-Principe, Samantha Payne, Kierra Jones)
Men
- 3:18.90 (Jaylen Hall, Braxton Ford, Tom Joyce, Brien Pittman)
FIELD EVENTS
Heptathlon
- Carmen Bishop, 3401 pts
Long Jump – 6th, 4.56m, 443 pts HR
Javelin – 2nd, 33.53m, 544 pts HR
800m – 6th, 2:59.51, 370 pts
Decathlon
- Nolan Chilton, 5392 pts
110m hurdles – 3rd, 17.30, 593 pts PR
Discus – 3rd, 24.45m, 357 pts
Pole Vault – 1st, 3.65m, 522 pts PR DR
Javelin – 2nd, 38.83m, 425 pts PR DR
1500m – 2nd, 5:07.56, 517 pts
- Jesse Schronce, 5105 pts
110m hurdles – 4th, 18.09, 516 pts
Discus – 6th, 21.05m, 292 pts PR
Pole Vault – 3rd, 2.95m, 345 pts PR
Javelin – 5th, 31.11m, 315 pts
1500m – 1st, 5:07.56, 517 pts PR
- Joshua Warstler, 4742 pts
110m hurdles – 1st, 16.31, 698 pts
Discus – 2nd, 27.39m, 413 pts PR
Pole Vault – NH, 0 pts
Javelin – 7th, 18.49m, 141 pts
1500m – 6th, 5:37.22, 463 pts PR
Long Jump
Women
- MeKayla White, 5.90mw
Men
- Javier Gomez-Wilson, 6.95mw
- Antonio Howard, 6.45m
Discus
Women
- Candace Swepson, 36.83m
- Miracle Etim-Andy, 36.20m
- Leela Talavera, 30.90m
- Heidi Mueller, 26.05m
- Jhalia Bell, 25.58m,
Men
- Adrian Rudisell, 36.15m
- Thomas McClinton, 31.46m
Shot Put
Women
- Leela Talavera, 10.93m
- Miracle Etim-Andy, 10.03m
- Jhalia Bell, 8.96m,
Men
- Adrian Rudisell, 11.95m PR
- Thomas McClinton, 10.21m
Triple Jump
Women
- MeKayla White, 11.30m