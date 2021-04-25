expand
April 25, 2021

Historic Salisbury Foundation announces volunteer chair for 46th annual OctoberTour

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 25, 2021

Historic Salisbury Foundation has announced the volunteer chair for the 46th annual OctoberTour of homes.

Diane Young is the vice president of LMY, Inc., a real estate development company that owns and manages multiple properties in Salisbury. She and her husband, Michael, have combined their skills to redevelop several commercial properties, including the O.O. Rufty General Store building in downtown Salisbury. Young consults on projects utilizing historic tax credits, bringing her construction and development expertise to the table. An advocate for traditional downtown commercial districts, she is the former president of the North Carolina Downtown Development Association and has served on several resource teams, providing technical assistance to a number of Main Street communities. Young has managed the revitalization efforts in Tuscumbia, Alabama; Georgetown, South Carolina; and, most recently, Concord.

Diane Young

A North Carolina licensed general contractor, Young received her bachelor’s degree from Eastern Michigan University, with a major in construction technology and a minor in historic preservation.

“We are so excited to have Diane on board this year as the Volunteer Chair,” said HSF Events Coordinator Leah Campion. “She has so much to offer the tour with her wealth of preservation knowledge and organizational skills.”

OctoberTour 2021 will be an in-person event but will include a virtual component like last year’s OctoberTour. The Sponsor/Patrons Party as well as Bank Street Café and Entertainment are returning events as part of OctoberTour weekend. New events and activities are in store. Information about this year’s tour is forthcoming on the website, octobertour.com. Follow HSF on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on the latest OctoberTour happenings.

