Letter: New ‘Fame’ location quiet, contemplative

Last week, my wife and I visited the Old Lutheran Cemetery, future home of “Fame.” Letters in the paper indicated that the cemetery was in “bad shape,” not a proper location for “Fame.” We found it to be a fine location — quiet, peaceful and contemplative. We saw the concrete pad where “Fame” will be located. It was directly in front of rows of Confederate gravestones, a perfect place. I could imagine some benches, flower plantings and other amenities.

Perhaps those concerned with the “looks” of the location could form a group and work with the Parks Department to aid with maintenance. Perhaps gardening groups, again working with the Parks Department, could offer to help with plantings. There could be signage similar to the other signage in Salisbury to point to and identify the location of “Fame.”

It appears that many people driving by saw it as just another angel statue, unaware of why it was originally erected. It was not a pleasant experience to stand in the middle of traffic to read the inscriptions on the base. It was noisy and congested. The new location provides a quiet place for individuals, black and white, to contemplate our history and consider how to put that history behind us and move forward toward a better future.

— Roger Hull

China Grove