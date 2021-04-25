Letter: Real terrorists weren’t present Jan. 6

You’ve got to hand it to those Jan. 6 protesters at the Capitol. While they may have shot themselves in the foot for doing what they did, at least they went to the source of the problem.

Antifa and BLM would have just scurried off to other parts of D.C. to begin burning, looting and vandalizing.

Insurrection is defined as a violent uprising against an authority or government. The insurrection usually involves arms. None of this happened. Outside of a few doors and windows being blasted, that was it. Once inside, the protesters were reverent. Nothing was trashed and “MAGA” was not spray-painted all over the place.

There, people were not trying to overthrow the government. They were trying to get it back. They feel they have a been betrayed. This is not a new feeling; 2020 brought about the false Russia theories, pointless impeachment proceedings, a summer of riots and destruction and COVID-19 lockdowns. The suspicious nature of this last election was just the straw that broke the camel’s back.

These people are not insurrectionists and certainly not domestic terrorists. Those titles apply to many of our politicians and also Antifa and BLM. It also applies to big tech and their censorship and the media and the press for their dishonesty and bias. There’s also Hollywood for its ignorance and academia for its indoctrination. These are the real terrorists — the ones who fundamentally want to change America.

It makes me sad to see what’s going on in the country today. I like America. Its shell always needed a little tweaking, but its her fundamentals that make people from all over the world continue to try and get here. All this hatred toward America seems so pointless and unnecessary. We’re not perfect, but we’re still good. Maybe the haters should join the Peace Corps for a few years and see how the rest of the world lives.

I’m not sure if it would make a difference. Some people just like to burn for the sake of burning.

— Allan Gilmour

Salisbury