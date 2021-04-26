Blotter: April 25

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Megan Nicole Shoaf, 35, was charged by the Salisbury Police Department Friday for misdemeanor larceny for allegedly stealing four pairs of shoes totaling $170.03 in value from Shoe Department. Shoaf was also charged with misdemeanor probation violation. After being placed in the Rowan County Detention Center, Shoaf was charged on Saturday by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on one count of felony possession of a controlled substance on jail premises and two felony counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Shoaf allegedly attempted to sell/deliver methamphetamine for telephone services inside the facility. Shoaf was in possession of about one gram of methamphetamine. She is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center on a $112,500 bond.

• Thomas Lee Barnes Jr., 19, of China Grove was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Friday for misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile for allegedly causing, encouraging and aiding a juvenile to run away from a foster home last month. Barnes is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

• Samantha Kesler, 35, was charged by the Rockwell Police Department on Saturday for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Sandi Kimball White, 47, was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Saturday for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Laura Loredo, 45, of Spencer was charged by the Salisbury Police Department Saturday for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor larceny for stealing $172.98 of clothing from Walmart.

• Mark Lee Lambert, 43, was charged by the Salisbury Police Department Saturday for misdemeanor second degree trespass and misdemeanor larceny for stealing $172.98 of clothing from Walmart.

• Danny Lee Gobble Jr., 32, was charged by the Salisbury Police Department Sunday for felony larceny and felony possession of cocaine. Gobble allegedly stole four evaporator coils totaling $1,800 from a victim in March.

• Charles David Stitt, 39, was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Sunday for misdemeanor second degree trespass, misdemeanor communicating threats and misdemeanor resisting a public officer. Stitt threatened a victim by saying that he was going to shoot them and burn down their house and refused to drop a knife when asked by a sheriff’s deputy. Stitt was in violation of his probation. He is being held on a $20,000 bond.