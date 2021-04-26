expand
Ad Spot

April 26, 2021

High school boys soccer: All-North Piedmont Conference

By Post Sports

Published 12:07 am Monday, April 26, 2021

West coach Alan Puglia. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

North Iredell’s Dane Coltrane is the North Piedmont Conference Player of the Year for boys soccer.

West Rowan’s Alan Puglia is the NPC Coach of the Year.

 

All-conference

West Rowan — Eli Ham, Carlos Romero

East Rowan — Drew Roane

Carson — Michael Hollar

South Iredell — Matthew Robinson, Jon Schlesinger, Thomas Moreno, Doug Sutherland, Ackerley Marro

North Iredell — Dane Coltrane, Thomas Mann, Jonah Bamberger, Bryce Weston, Will Bush

Statesville — Sam Buckner, Travis Davis

 

More News

Blotter: April 25

Political Notebook: Rep. Sasser talks Medicaid expansion, bills advancing to Senate

Following lawsuit alleging excessive force, NAACP demands change in letter to local law enforcement

Harris to tell UN body it’s time to prep for next pandemic

Comments

Crime

Blotter: April 25

Local

Political Notebook: Rep. Sasser talks Medicaid expansion, bills advancing to Senate

Crime

Following lawsuit alleging excessive force, NAACP demands change in letter to local law enforcement

Nation/World

Harris to tell UN body it’s time to prep for next pandemic

Nation/World

‘Nomadland’ wins best picture at a social distanced Oscars

Crime

Second suspect arrested for 2019 murder of Timothy Hall

Coronavirus

Local lawmakers take stance against ‘vaccine passports’ in letter to governor, legislation

News

As more attractions reopen, Dan Nicholas Park welcomes back guests, looks for staff members

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools Exceptional Children Department will deliver annual report

Business

DaBaby’s DJ bringing water brand to Livingstone

Local

Salisbury’s Alexander elected president of NC League of Municipalities

Business

Biz Roundup: Cruise for a Cause Car Show on Saturday to raise funds for Maupin Men’s Ministry

Coronavirus

1,708 Rowan residents received first COVID-19 vaccine last week

News

A place to explore and discover: St. John’s opens new outdoor learning environment

Education

Students still on the hook for standardized tests

Kannapolis

Kyle Seager just misses batting for cycle; Kannapolis native hits all but homer as Mariners roll past Red Sox

Lifestyle

East Spencer Spring Fest planned

Columns

Ester Marsh: Abs of steel instead of a muffin top

Business

New restaurant seeks to bring unique flavor to downtown Salisbury in former Main Street Legal Cafe building

Lifestyle

Through community involvement, art and music, Carlton Jackson has made a ‘rich impact’ on Salisbury

Local

Salisbury’s Brandon Card leads Bassmaster Elite event

News

7 deputies on leave after fatal shooting of Black man

Nation/World

With OK from experts, some states resume use of J&J vaccine

High School

High school football: Hornets win on final kick to advance in playoffs