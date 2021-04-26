Woman struck, killed on interstate by tractor-trailer

SALISBURY — A South Carolina woman was killed around 3 p.m. Sunday when she was thrown onto Interstate 85 and struck by a tractor-trailer.

Niesa F. Clawson, a 43-year-old from Spartanburg, South Carolina, was a passenger on a motorcycle that experienced a tire blowout, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

First Sgt. J.S. Nash said the motorcycle fell on its side on I-85 south just before Webb Road, tossing the driver and Clawson from the vehicle. Cars on the interstate swerved to avoid the crash. A tractor-trailer wasn’t able to avoid the passenger, Nash said. The motorcycle driver was injured but expected to be OK.

No charges are expected in the incident, Nash said.

“There’s nothing the truck driver could have done at all,” he said.