Two habitual felons convicted in Rowan County Superior Court

SALISBURY — Two habitual felons were found guilty by juries in Rowan County Superior Court last week.

Eugene Green was convicted by a jury of felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and the status of being a habitual felon.

On March 22, 2018, a Salisbury Police officer observed a vehicle that was stolen. When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver, later identified as Green, fled the scene. Green, with a revoked license, reached speeds as high as 112 mph as he raced away. Stop sticks, used to deflate tires, were successfully deployed, forcing the vehicle to stop. Green exited the vehicle and ran but he was apprehended after falling into a ditch.

During last week’s trial, Green did not return to court. Judge William A. Wood entered an order for his arrest and once Green is located, sentencing will be scheduled.

Green had previously been convicted of felony breaking and/or entering, felony larceny after breaking and/or entering and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, among other convictions.

Kevin Hayes was convicted by a jury of two counts of felony selling methamphetamine, two counts of felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and the status of being a habitual felon.

On January 19, 2018 and February 6, 2018, Hayes sold methamphetamine and marijuana to an undercover officer in exchange for a total of $400.00. Hayes had previously been convicted of two separate counts of felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule VI controlled substance and felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, among other convictions.

Following the jury’s verdicts, Wood sentenced Hayes to a minimum of 66 months to a maximum of 92 months in prison.

Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook said in a news release that she appreciated the joint effort on behalf of Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Greene, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and the Salisbury Police Department in holding these repeat offenders accountable for their continued criminal conduct.