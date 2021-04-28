High school baseball: Tuesday’s roundup

From staff reports

WELCOME — East Rowan pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts as the Mustangs opened with a 9-4 non-conference win at North Davidson on Tuesday.

East starter Jake Hunter lasted into the fifth inning for the win. He allowed four runs but struck out 10.

Chance Mako pitched two sharp innings of relief before Cameron Padgett got the last two outs.

Offensively, East (1-0) had only four hits, but the Mustangs took advantage of free passes and pieced together a six-run fifth that swung the game.

North Davidson hurlers struck out 12 Mustangs, but walked 11.

Morgan Padgett had an early two-run double and drove in three runs. Griffin Warden had an RBI single, while Cobb Hightower had a sac fly. Austin Fulk drew three walks.

North Davidson had nine hits, with Merritt Beeker, Brayden Hill and Cameron Hepler getting two each.

East plays again Wednesday night, hosting East Forsyth.

•••

MOCKSVILLE — Carson outscored Davie County 10-9 in a wild opener.

Davie took an early 4-0 lead, but the Cougars (1-0) turned the game around with a seven-run fourth inning.

Davie scored twice in the sixth to get back to 10-9, but Hayden Simmerson pitched a scoreless seventh, stranding the tying run at third with a strikeout.

Mason Duren relieved Dylan Driver in the fourth and got the win. Simmerson earned a save.

Carson had 16 hits, with CP Pyle, Driver, Caden Hudson, Jake Harris, Jordan King, TJ Jones and Emory Taylor getting two each. King drove in three runs. Taylor had a two-run triple that put the Cougars ahead to stay.

Davie had seven hits, with Josh Westmoreland and Blake Little getting two each.

•••

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan made a nice comeback, but fell short against visiting Cox Mill in non-conference action.

The Chargers held on 9-6.

Cox Mill pitcher Cale Oehler was in complete control for five innings. He struck out seven as the Chargers took a 6-1 lead.

West got back within 6-4 with a three-run sixth, but Cox Mill got three in the top of the seventh.

West used walks to score twice in the bottom of the seventh.

West was held to three hits, with Noah Loeblein getting two. His double was the biggest blow for the Falcons.

West drew 11 walks and had two batters hit by pitches.

Jake Blevins started on the mound for West, pitched four innings and took the loss.

Steven Smith returned from a thumb injury earlier than expected, played shortstop and did some pitching for the Falcons.

West plays at South Rowan tonight.