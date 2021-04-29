Letter: Act not about election integrity

Sen. Carl Ford, as reported in an article on April 23, is one of many Republican lawmakers in the predominantly GOP N.C. legislature supporting legislation they call the “Election Integrity Act,” which it is not. This proposed legislation is joined by many other such acts in predominantly Republican legislatures throughout the U.S. The U.S. is already behind other democracies in the numbers of people voting. We need more voter participation, not less.

Republicans are trying to prohibit voting by people of color and those they think will vote against Republicans. Most of these ideas are generated by those believing the “big lie” perpetuated by the former guy twice impeached that the election was stolen from him.

Do Republicans fear losing elections and their power? Why do they continue to gerrymander districts instead of letting a non-biased body produce equal districts based on the census?

No, Sen. Ford and others, this act and others you propose are not for election integrity, but rather for you to squelch equal voting opportunities and maintain your biased power.

— Pat Bullard

China Grove