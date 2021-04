Shout outs

Shive Elementary School April Good Citizens

Pre-Kindergarten: Jahli Brown, RyLeigh Dudley, Serenity May and Ava Brodersen.

Kindergarten: Steven Serrano, Brenley Tucker, Braxton Adams, Jazlyn Hernandez, Lukas Harwood, Noah Banks, Aubriee Lasley, Linus Rabon, Trey Baucom, Leland Efird, Lakyn Maske and Collin Worthy.

First Grade: Trey Horne, Reese Rosenbaum, Elsie Ball, Emory Loflin, Mason Whitley, Deween Alvarado-Sanchez, Avery Campbell, Faith Cutshaw, Liam Fink, Grady Royal, Saydie Oakley, Gunnar Misenheimer, Alora Burleson, Jackson Smith, Eli Pressley, Hagan Morgan and Lucas Harlow.

Second Grade: Jenson Basinger, Lennox Foy, Colton Whitaker, Jakoby Spratt, Lyla Hannah, Briseis Hernandez, Jett Morgan, Ace Pethel, James Brown, Canon Cress, Lillian Pratt, Bryson Sigmon, Alexa Lopez, Jazlin Martinez and Adam Crisco.

Third Grade: Greyson Holder, Riley Overcash, Linkin Putman, Cayden Welch, Kylie Keever, Tyler Frasier, Pavan Yates, Landon Goins, Angel Garcia, Lindsey Salado-Lopez, Tyson Smith and Trenton Robbins.

Fourth Grade: Bailey Faavesi, Kayler Figley, Grayson Carter, Joyci Luna, Evan Johnson, Emmalee Boehm, Ali Funderburk, Katelyn Jessee, Lainey Sifford, Aubrey Basinger, Josalynn Burris, Logan Jones, Lily Putman and Cayden Williams.

Fifth Grade: Gage Fore, Kade Berberich, Kenedy Moore, Madison Taylor, Natalie Greene, Sawyer Trexler, Brandon Hayes, Abel Brown, Greg Erdman, Landon Austin and Brandy McCrary.

Collegiate Honors

Luke Anthony Waggoner, of Salisbury, has been named a Junior Marshal at Greensboro College.

Dena Evans, of Kannapolis, was named to the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.