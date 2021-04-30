Cleveland man charged with possessing 60 images of child pornography

SALISBURY — A Cleveland man faces a litany of sex-related crimes following a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

Joshua David Agner, 34, of Agner Farm Road was charged Friday with 25 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 35 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a $100,000 bond.

His charges stem from information provided to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which said Agner was giving advice on spanking techniques and possible physical abuse of small children.

The center also provided reports to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office that Agner possessed images of naked boys and girls ranging in age from infant to preschool, including some that were involved in sexual acts.

A Sheriff’s Office detective found that Agner possessed and distributed 60 images of child pornography, a news release said.

Maj. John Sifford of the Sheriff’s Office said more charges are expected as the investigation continues.