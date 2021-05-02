expand
Ad Spot

May 2, 2021

Guy Deal, age 9, gave a presentation on how to be safe while vaccinating livestock.

4-H happenings: Competition winners and Summer Fun

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 2, 2021

By Laura Allen
N.C. Cooperative Extension

On April 19-21, Rowan County 4-H’ers competed in 4-H presentations and 4-H talent competitions for our annual County Activity Day. Typically, this event happens face-to-face, but this year, these competitions occurred virtually. Ten 4-H’ers worked to prepare 5- to 12-minute speeches on a topic of their choice and then presented them to two judges via Zoom. One 4-H’er participated in the Outdoor Cookery Competition and one 4-H’er participated in 4-H talent where they submitted a video that was judged. Congratulations to this year’s participants.

4-H presentations

5-7 years old:

• Luke Allen — Category: Cloverbud, award: participation

• Maggie Jane Deal — Category: Cloverbud, award: participation

• John Tucker — Category: Cloverbud, award: participation

8-10 years old:

• Guy Deal — Category: agricultural safety and health, award: first place

Maggie Jane Deal, 5, debuted her public speaking career as she demonstrated how to make deviled eggs.

11-13 years old:

• Nathan Croyle — Category: open class, award: first place

14-18 years old:

• Josie Correll — Category: public speaking, award: first place

• Ryleigh Fulghum — Category: family and consumer sciences, award: first place

• German Jaramillo — Category: fisheries and aquatics, award: first place

• Olivia Stirrup — Category: small and companion animal, award: first place

• Madisyn White — Category: health/fitness, award: first place

Olivia Stirrup, 14, spoke about food and nutrition for dogs.

Outdoor Cookery, 14-18 years old:

• Christian Stebe — Category: Beef char-grilling, award: first place

Talent:

• John Tucker — Cloverbud, award: participation

Each of the 4-H Presentation and Outdoor Cookery participants are eligible to compete at the South Central District competition, which will be held this summer via pre-recorded video. Those who qualify at the district level will then move to the state competition.

If you are interested in your child participating in these events in 2022, email laura_allen@ncsu.edu and I will notify you next year prior to these events.

Josie Correll, age 17, participated in the public speaking category and spoke about common misconceptions in agriculture.

Summer Fun

Don’t forget that the last day to register for 4-H Summer Fun is Friday, May 7. We still have lots of kits available and still have availability in many of our in-person programs. These kits and programs are very affordable, ranging from $5-$15, so get your children and grandchildren registered before it’s too late.

Kits include a horticulture kit, STEM kit, and a sewing kit.

In-person classes include programs on nature, robotics, electricity, food, healthy eating, creating spa items and a farm tour.

All details and registration information can be found at rowan.ces.ncsu.edu/rowan-county-4-h-summer-fun/.

Paper Clover Week at Tractor Supply

Paper Clover Week is going on now at Tractor Supply, ending on May 9. During this time, anyone who shops at Tractor Supply can buy a paper 4-H clover and donate at least $1 to 4-H. One-hundred percent of donations go to 4-H, with 90% of the money donated at the Salisbury store coming directly back to Rowan County 4-H. We hope you will consider donating.

If you have any questions about these upcoming events or about 4-H, contact Laura Allen at laura_allen@ncsu.edu or 704-216-8970.

4-H is the youth development component of Cooperative Extension. The office is located at 2727 Old Concord Road Suite A in Salisbury. Go to rowan.ces.ncsu.edu for more information.

Laura Allen is the 4-H agent with the Rowan County Cooperative Extension.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post

More News

Sheriff: Boone shooter attacked father days earlier

Deputy shooting becomes part of city’s long history on race

Baseball is back: Cannon Ballers prepare to play opening game at Atrium Health Ballpark

May Day festivities fill Utzman-Chambers House property

Comments

News

Sheriff: Boone shooter attacked father days earlier

News

Deputy shooting becomes part of city’s long history on race

Kannapolis

Baseball is back: Cannon Ballers prepare to play opening game at Atrium Health Ballpark

Local

May Day festivities fill Utzman-Chambers House property

Elections

Rep. Ted Budd talks issues, possible Trump endorsement in 2022 U.S. Senate race

Business

Biz Roundup: Steve Chandler of ‘Be An Original’ campaign to speak at Chamber event

Faith

Union Lutheran Church welcomes new music director

High School

High school football: St. Pauls, a team from Robeson County, next up for Hornets

Local

Commissioners to convene for first May meeting Monday

Local

Rowan County Animal Shelter, captive animal facilities coped with pandemic challenges

China Grove

China Grove’s Market at the Mill kicks off Friday

Education

End of an era: Enochville Elementary looks back on 85 years of history

Local

Baseball: White to make pro debut in Kannapolis

Business

Behmer named chairman of United Way campaign

Local

Town of Spencer brings back spring events

Lifestyle

‘We need some fun’: Lee Street theatre unveils in-person shows of Season 14

Business

‘From A to Z, we’ve got it’: Couple of collectors opens dreamed-of variety store in Salisbury

Guest columns

Mike Wilson: I’m not really a caffeine addict, but …

News

Buttigieg in NC to pitch infrastructure plan

Nation/World

Mars helicopter gets an extra month of flying

Crime

Gov. Cooper pardons man who had murder convictions vacated

Coronavirus

Health officials blame anxiety for fainting reactions to vaccine

Coronavirus

Number of Americans fully vaccinated tops 100 million

Nation/World

Biden takes part as Amtrak celebrates its 50th anniversary