4-H happenings: Competition winners and Summer Fun

By Laura Allen

N.C. Cooperative Extension

On April 19-21, Rowan County 4-H’ers competed in 4-H presentations and 4-H talent competitions for our annual County Activity Day. Typically, this event happens face-to-face, but this year, these competitions occurred virtually. Ten 4-H’ers worked to prepare 5- to 12-minute speeches on a topic of their choice and then presented them to two judges via Zoom. One 4-H’er participated in the Outdoor Cookery Competition and one 4-H’er participated in 4-H talent where they submitted a video that was judged. Congratulations to this year’s participants.

4-H presentations

5-7 years old:

• Luke Allen — Category: Cloverbud, award: participation

• Maggie Jane Deal — Category: Cloverbud, award: participation

• John Tucker — Category: Cloverbud, award: participation

8-10 years old:

• Guy Deal — Category: agricultural safety and health, award: first place

11-13 years old:

• Nathan Croyle — Category: open class, award: first place

14-18 years old:

• Josie Correll — Category: public speaking, award: first place

• Ryleigh Fulghum — Category: family and consumer sciences, award: first place

• German Jaramillo — Category: fisheries and aquatics, award: first place

• Olivia Stirrup — Category: small and companion animal, award: first place

• Madisyn White — Category: health/fitness, award: first place

Outdoor Cookery, 14-18 years old:

• Christian Stebe — Category: Beef char-grilling, award: first place

Talent:

• John Tucker — Cloverbud, award: participation

Each of the 4-H Presentation and Outdoor Cookery participants are eligible to compete at the South Central District competition, which will be held this summer via pre-recorded video. Those who qualify at the district level will then move to the state competition.

If you are interested in your child participating in these events in 2022, email laura_allen@ncsu.edu and I will notify you next year prior to these events.

Summer Fun

Don’t forget that the last day to register for 4-H Summer Fun is Friday, May 7. We still have lots of kits available and still have availability in many of our in-person programs. These kits and programs are very affordable, ranging from $5-$15, so get your children and grandchildren registered before it’s too late.

Kits include a horticulture kit, STEM kit, and a sewing kit.

In-person classes include programs on nature, robotics, electricity, food, healthy eating, creating spa items and a farm tour.

All details and registration information can be found at rowan.ces.ncsu.edu/rowan-county-4-h-summer-fun/.

Paper Clover Week at Tractor Supply

Paper Clover Week is going on now at Tractor Supply, ending on May 9. During this time, anyone who shops at Tractor Supply can buy a paper 4-H clover and donate at least $1 to 4-H. One-hundred percent of donations go to 4-H, with 90% of the money donated at the Salisbury store coming directly back to Rowan County 4-H. We hope you will consider donating.

If you have any questions about these upcoming events or about 4-H, contact Laura Allen at laura_allen@ncsu.edu or 704-216-8970.

4-H is the youth development component of Cooperative Extension. The office is located at 2727 Old Concord Road Suite A in Salisbury. Go to rowan.ces.ncsu.edu for more information.

Laura Allen is the 4-H agent with the Rowan County Cooperative Extension.