China Grove’s Market at the Mill kicks off Friday

CHINA GROVE — The Market at the Mill will kick-off its twelfth season Friday at the historical China Grove Roller Mill, 308 N. Main Street.

The market will be open from 4 to 6 p.m. every Friday, May to September. Vendor fees are $5 per week. New vendors are welcome.

The market is sponsored by the Rowan Museum and is a great place to find fresh produce, meat, flowers, baked goods and other items. You can also sit on the porch to visit with friends and neighbors.

For more market information and vendor eligibility, call the Rowan Museum, 704-633-5946.