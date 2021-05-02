May Day festivities fill Utzman-Chambers House property

SALISBURY — Spring was in full swing Saturday as a crowd gathered at the Utzman-Chambers House in downtown Salisbury.

Attendees of the May Day celebration heard from the Salisbury Symphony Youth Orchestra, watched the wrapping of the May pole by a group of dancers from To The Pointe Dance Company in Granite Quarry and explored the inside of the house with some cold lemonade in hand.

Onlookers gathered in the yard of the home, owned by Rowan Museum, or on the front porch to watch the festivities.