May 3, 2021

Blotter: Kannapolis man charged with felony possession, concealed gun

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:42 am Monday, May 3, 2021

SALISBURY — A Kannapolis man on Saturday was charged for felony drug and misdemeanor weapons possession crimes connected to a February incident.

A warrant for 50-year-old Danny Ray Griffin was originally issued March 16 for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun and misdemeanor possession of a schedule four controlled substance. The incident date on the warrant is Feb. 24.

Griffin was also charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and cited for possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area of a vehicle on Saturday.

The March warrant accuses Griffin of possessing methamphetamine, extracted marijuana resin and a .22 caliber Ruger handgun.

Griffin was arrested by a Kannapolis Police Department officer and transported to Rowan County Detention Center, where he was placed under a $1,000 bond.

In other crime reports:

• Vernon Tyree Clinding, 31, of Winston-Salem was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun on Saturday. Clinding was allegedly found in possession of a concealed .380 caliber Ruger handgun. Clinding has a 2011 felony conviction in Rowan County for possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule four controlled substance.

• Chris Allen Scott Jr., 28, of Greensboro was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance on Saturday. Scott allegedly possessed methamphetamine on April 25.

• Efrem Pernell Gaither Jr., 22, of Salisbury was charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle on Sunday. Gaither was allegedly found sleeping in a truck stolen in Granite Quarry belonging to local nonprofit Grateful Heart Community Services.

• Brandon James Kiever, 22, of Salisbury was charged with misdemeanor assault, communicating threats and disorderly conduct. Kiever allegedly threatened to attack and shoot a man in the Family Dollar parking lot and spat in his face.

