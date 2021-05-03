expand
Ad Spot

May 3, 2021

Blotter: One charged, another runs away during Salisbury traffic stop

By Josh Bergeron

Published 2:49 pm Monday, May 3, 2021

SALISBURY — A traffic stop on Park Avenue Saturday ended with one man facing charges and another running away with a gun in his hand.

Vernon Tyree Clinding, 31, of Winston Salem was charged Saturday with possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun. He was the driver in a vehicle Sgt. Russ DeSantis of the Salisbury Police Department said was stopped for a broken tag light.

While Clinding remained in the vehicle, a male passenger, who hasn’t been identified, ran from the scene. DeSantis said the man had a gun in his hand as he ran away.

No further information was released about the incident.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• Walmart on Friday reported shoplifting in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• A woman on Friday reported fraudulent charges on her credit card.

• A man overdosed Saturday in the 1300 block of Montgomery Avenue.

• A man reported a hit-and-run Saturday in the 800 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Tractor Supply Co on Saturday reported shoplifting in the 400 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A woman on Sunday reported a stolen bicycle in the 800 block of South Ellis Street.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man on Friday reported an assault in the 200 block of Front Creek Road in Salisbury.

• A West Rowan Middle School student was charged with disorderly conduct for disrupting other students Friday in the 5900 block of Statesville Boulevard.

• A man on Friday reported a motor vehicle theft in the 5100 block of Foster Road in Woodleaf.

• A man on Friday reported a non-residential burglary in the 1500 block of Needmore Road in Woodleaf.

• A man on Friday overdosed in the 200 block o Mendenhall Road in Salisbury.

• Martin Marietta Aggregates on Friday reported a burglary in the 1500 block of Superior Avenue in Kannapolis.

• A man on Friday reported an overdose at the Mooresville Dragway in the 1200 block of Wilkinson Road.

• A sexual assault was reported Saturday.

• Franklin Baptist Church on Saturday reported the larceny of a catalytic converter in the 3800 block of U.S. 601.

• A sheriff’s deputy was dispatched Saturday after receiving a call about an offender making a friend request on Facebook to the victim he raped.

• Eastern Rowan Saddle Club on Saturday reported credit card fraud in the 300 block of Saddle Club Drive.

• Loves Travel Stop and Country Store on Sunday reported the larceny of diesel fuel.

• A man on Sunday reported property damage in the 200 block of Rosemont Road.

• Erin Marie Kirkman, 40, was charged Friday with having a ficticious tag or license plate in the 10500 block of Old Beatty Ford Road.

More News

Blotter: One charged, another runs away during Salisbury traffic stop

Annual BlockWork project accepting applications

Ask Us: What’s the status of city-county emergency alert system?

Political Notebook: Bills from local lawmakers advance to other chamber

Comments

Crime

Blotter: One charged, another runs away during Salisbury traffic stop

Local

Annual BlockWork project accepting applications

Ask Us

Ask Us: What’s the status of city-county emergency alert system?

News

Political Notebook: Bills from local lawmakers advance to other chamber

Crime

Blotter: Kannapolis man charged with felony possession, concealed gun

Nation/World

US to launch trade talks on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Nation/World

3 killed, 27 hospitalized after boat capsizes off San Diego

News

Mourners gathering Monday for funeral of Andrew Brown Jr.

News

Helicopter pilot killed in North Carolina crash

Crime

One hospitalized after Mooresville Dragway shooting

News

Sheriff: Boone shooter attacked father days earlier

News

Deputy shooting becomes part of city’s long history on race

Kannapolis

Baseball is back: Cannon Ballers prepare to play opening game at Atrium Health Ballpark

Local

Photos: May Day festivities fill Utzman-Chambers House property

Elections

Rep. Ted Budd talks issues, possible Trump endorsement in 2022 U.S. Senate race

Business

Biz Roundup: Steve Chandler of ‘Be An Original’ campaign to speak at Chamber event

Faith

Union Lutheran Church welcomes new music director

High School

High school football: St. Pauls, a team from Robeson County, next up for Hornets

Local

Commissioners to convene for first May meeting Monday

Local

Rowan County Animal Shelter, captive animal facilities coped with pandemic challenges

China Grove

China Grove’s Market at the Mill kicks off Friday

Education

End of an era: Enochville Elementary looks back on 85 years of history

Local

Baseball: White to make pro debut in Kannapolis

Business

Behmer named chairman of United Way campaign