expand
Ad Spot

May 4, 2021

South's right fielder Jackson Deal 1 with Carson fans behind the fense. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

High school baseball: South’s Deal will play at Methodist

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, May 4, 2021

By Mike London
mike.london@salisburypost.com

CHINA GROVE — South Rowan senior Jackson Deal went 4-for-4 and scored three runs in Friday’s 11-2 win at Carson, the biggest baseball game of his career to this point.

But there could be even bigger ones ahead.

Deal, who is headed to Methodist University as a baseball recruit, is still better known for a different sport. He’s a grandson of the late Larry Deal, who was head coach of South football from 1983-1994.

Deal was South’s leading rusher for the 2021 football season with 402 rushing yards and four touchdowns and led the team with three TD catches. He also was the punter.

But while his past has been mostly football, his future will be baseball.

“When it comes to baseball, he qualifies as a late-bloomer,” said South head baseball coach Thad Chrismon, who also is Deal’s uncle. “Football has always been such a big part of his life, so he’s never really played a lot of extra baseball. When he starts concentrating on baseball 365 days a year, he’s a good enough athlete to improve rapidly. He could really take a jump.”

Physically, Deal already has taken a massive leap in the last year and a half. In the 2019 football season, he was listed at 5-foot-9, 143 pounds.

Now he’s 6-1, 185, and he’s gotten considerably faster, while he’s gotten larger. He’s been the quickest runner at some baseball camps and he has a good arm. He’s been clocked at 81 mph, which means he has plenty of arm to play right field or third base —his two primary positions — and he’ll also get some chances to pitch for the Raiders.

Deal has his head on straight and his priorities in order. He makes good grades and has known for a while he was going to college. What he didn’t know was if he’d be able to continue to play a sport at the next level.

That picture cleared up recently.

“I emailed college coaches to see what kind of interest there was and Coach (Spencer) Martin, the top assistant at Methodist, responded and said they would be interested in me for baseball,” Deal said. “He asked me to set up a visit.”

Methodist, located in Fayetteville, is an unusually successful Division III program. Head coach Tom Austin was hired there in 1980 and leads all active D-III coaches in victories with 1,199.

“When I visited, I found out what a great baseball program they have in place there,” Deal said. “I was impressed. Great facilities, great school.”

Armstrong-Shelley Field — Methodist’s baseball venue — does look awfully impressive for a D-III program.

But the success of Methodist baseball wouldn’t have mattered to Deal if the school hadn’t also provided the right academic fit.

He’s still a student first.

He wants to major in biology and was excited to hear about Methodist’s highly regarded biology department, which includes seven biologists and eight teaching labs. Biology is one of Methodist’s leading majors.

A biology degree would be a good base for his career goals.

“I want to become a physician’s assistant or physical therapist,” Deal said.

Deal, who also played basketball for South as a senior, believes Methodist will prove the ideal blend of academics and athletic opportunity.

But first he wants to have a big senior baseball season.

He showed a balanced, quick swing on Friday and hit several liners back up the middle. And once he gets on base, he put pressure on defenders. He scored easily from second base on a single to center and beat out a roller toward the second baseman. He laid down a bunt that trickled foul, but that’s also part of his arsenal.

“That bunt went foul, but then he hit a line drive — he had some great at-bats,” Chrismon said. “He’s a natural player, a very mature player, an intelligent player. He’s going where he should get a chance. I won’t be surprised if he becomes a special player.”

More News

Perkins Cafeteria plans for July opening, looks to provide ‘wholesome, quality meals’

Commissioners finalize grant application for Woodleaf Community Park

High school baseball: Honeycutt will lead Hornets

Landis board gets first look at budget that decreases town’s residential electric rates

Comments

Business

Perkins Cafeteria plans for July opening, looks to provide ‘wholesome, quality meals’

Local

Commissioners finalize grant application for Woodleaf Community Park

Landis

Landis board gets first look at budget that decreases town’s residential electric rates

Local

City to discuss two traffic-related measures, hold public hearing for use of federal funds

Local

Summer Fun: In-person camps are back this year

High School

High school baseball: South’s Deal will play at Methodist

Coronavirus

Vaccinations not counted in state data improve Rowan’s numbers

Crime

Blotter: One charged, another runs away during Salisbury traffic stop

Local

Annual BlockWork project accepting applications

Ask Us

Ask Us: What’s the status of city-county emergency alert system?

News

Political Notebook: Bills from local lawmakers advance to other chamber

Crime

Blotter: Kannapolis man charged with felony possession, concealed gun

Nation/World

US to launch trade talks on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Nation/World

3 killed, 27 hospitalized after boat capsizes off San Diego

News

Mourners gathering Monday for funeral of Andrew Brown Jr.

News

Helicopter pilot killed in North Carolina crash

Crime

One hospitalized after Mooresville Dragway shooting

News

Sheriff: Boone shooter attacked father days earlier

News

Deputy shooting becomes part of city’s long history on race

Kannapolis

Baseball is back: Cannon Ballers prepare to play opening game at Atrium Health Ballpark

Local

Photos: May Day festivities fill Utzman-Chambers House property

Elections

Rep. Ted Budd talks issues, possible Trump endorsement in 2022 U.S. Senate race

Business

Biz Roundup: Steve Chandler of ‘Be An Original’ campaign to speak at Chamber event

Faith

Union Lutheran Church welcomes new music director