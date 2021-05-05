expand
Ad Spot

May 6, 2021

As demand drops, Cooper visits vaccine clinic to urge usage

By News Service Report

Published 11:10 pm Wednesday, May 5, 2021

By Hannah Smoot

Charlotte Observer

CHARLOTTE — In a stop at the Mecklenburg EMS Agency COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper praised the work of county officials and paramedics.

The vaccination clinic on Wilkinson Boulevard has the capacity to administer 450 shots a day. Until a few weeks ago, the clinic was at full capacity for vaccine appointments, county medical director Dr. Meg Sullivan told the governor.

But demand for vaccines has quickly dropped in Charlotte and across the state.

Cooper has said the state may be able to lift all mask requirements once at least two-thirds of North Carolinians have received at least one shot.

And the threshold for reaching herd immunity, when a large majority of the population is vaccinated, is likely higher — but experts worry slowing demand for vaccines may mean the state won’t reach that level.

So on Wednesday, Cooper and state Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen urged all state and Mecklenburg County residents to get the vaccine.

“We want to make sure that our whole state is protected,” Cohen said. “I think it’s important to remember: Vaccines not only protect you as an individual, the more people who get vaccinated, it protects us all.”

In order to reach everyone, Cohen said it’s important to make getting a vaccine even more convenient.

That’s why many Mecklenburg County COVID-19 vaccine providers, including Mecklenburg County Public Health, Atrium Health and Novant Health, are now accepting walk-ins. And Walmart, Sam’s Club and CVS are also accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 shots.

And Cooper said it’s important people are hearing about vaccines from their family doctors and trusted friends and family.

“We’re all in this together,” he said. “…We’ve got a ways to go.”

Cooper stopped by to talk to Charlotte-resident Rachel Willis as she sat down to get her second Pfizer shot on Wednesday.

She said she was excited and “just ready” to finally get full protection against the coronavirus.

“It’s nice to have people in our government who are encouraging this and wanting people to get vaccinated,” Willis said. “Because that’s how we’re going to get back to some sort of normal.”

In Mecklenburg County, 31.5% of county residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. And 40.9% of county residents are at least partially vaccinated as of Wednesday, according to state DHHS data.

The county’s partial vaccination rate has caught up to the state’s rate after lagging behind for months. Across the state, 33.5% of NC residents are fully vaccinated and 39.5% of NC residents are at least partially vaccinated.

More News

City fights invasive beetles by injecting trees with insecticide

City names downtown recipients for federal Parks Service grant

Ozuna hits grand slam as Braves beat Nationals in Fried’s return

Letter: Some ways to recycle leftover COVID-19 masks

Comments

Local

City fights invasive beetles by injecting trees with insecticide

Local

City names downtown recipients for federal Parks Service grant

China Grove

China Grove Town Council weighs 2021-22 budget priorities, supports buying body cameras

Education

Educators reflect on Teacher Appreciation Week

Education

Livingstone College wins $30,000 Home Depot grant

Education

Shoutouts

News

Shield-A-Badge With Prayer program enters 26th year, accepting volunteers to pair with officers

Education

COVID-19 infection, quarantine numbers in Rowan-Salisbury Schools reach new highs

High School

High school football: Offensive line came together for Hornets, who play for state title tonight

Local

Pro baseball: White makes pro debut and says, ‘It felt amazing to be out there’

Education

West Rowan Middle eighth grader wins investment writing contest

Local

YSUP Rowan invites agencies to participate in youth-focused training

Nation/World

US backs waiving intellectual property rules on vaccines

News

As demand drops, Cooper visits vaccine clinic to urge usage

News

NC lawmakers advance bill barring mandatory COVID-19 shots

News

N.C. bill banning Down syndrome abortions nears floor vote

Coronavirus

Rowan County sees 301st death from COVID-19

Coronavirus

N.C. lawmakers advance bill barring mandatory COVID-19 shots

Local

Rowan Public Library joins initiative to help people with digital connectivity

Local

Mocksville to dissolve police department

Crime

Blotter: May 5

Local

Salisbury’s McElroy named top city, county communications professional in state

Local

Locals condemn use of force during 2019 traffic stop of Georgia woman

Kannapolis

Back and better than ever: Cannon Ballers kick off inaugural season in Atrium Health Ballpark