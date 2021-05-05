expand
Ad Spot

May 5, 2021

Mocksville to dissolve police department

By News Service Report

Published 11:42 am Wednesday, May 5, 2021

MOCKSVILLE (AP) — Officials in Mocksville are dissolving the town’s police department and entering a contract with the county sheriff’s office.

News outlets report that the town board voted Tuesday to dissolve the department and approved a $1.3 million, 3-year contract with the Davie County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services starting July 1. The board cites a more than $1 million savings for the town over several years.

Currently, the police department schedules two officers to patrol on average, but the contract would provide three to four deputies to be on patrol around the clock, the town said.
Kenneth Gamble, the town’s new manager, said he suggested the board approve the contract because of the town’s financial position.

The change is best for the town and taxpayers, Mayor Will Marklin said after the vote. He said officers will have the opportunity to apply for new positions with the sheriff’s office. About 20 people will lose their jobs.

More News

Mocksville to dissolve police department

Blotter: May 5

Salisbury’s McElroy named top city, county communications professional in state

Locals condemn use of force during 2019 traffic stop of Georgia woman

Comments

Local

Mocksville to dissolve police department

Crime

Blotter: May 5

Local

Salisbury’s McElroy named top city, county communications professional in state

Local

Locals condemn use of force during 2019 traffic stop of Georgia woman

Kannapolis

Back and better than ever: Cannon Ballers kick off inaugural season in Atrium Health Ballpark

News

NC police reform package approved by Senate committee

News

Rowan County Health Department receives $5,000 grant to fund prenatal oral health program

Local

City outlines use of federal HUD funds, approves NCDOT project to create U-turn bulb near Morlan Park Road

Local

Salisbury VA staff make the day for veterans with visitation parade

Kannapolis

Minor League baseball: Wood Ducks top Cannon Ballers in season opener

News

NC Senate eases caps on income, grants for K-12 scholarships

Nation/World

Biden aims to vaccinate 70% of American adults by July 4

Local

Cheerwine now accepting entries for festival’s T-shirt design contest

Coronavirus

North Carolina reports fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 positives

Local

Post accepting submissions for Mother’s Day photos, stories

Business

Perkins Cafeteria plans for July opening, looks to provide ‘wholesome, quality meals’

Local

Commissioners finalize grant application for Woodleaf Community Park

Landis

Landis board gets first look at budget that decreases town’s residential electric rates

Local

City to discuss two traffic-related measures, hold public hearing for use of federal funds

Local

Summer Fun: In-person camps are back this year

High School

High school baseball: South’s Deal will play at Methodist

Coronavirus

Vaccinations not counted in state data improve Rowan’s numbers

Crime

Blotter: One charged, another runs away during Salisbury traffic stop

Local

Annual BlockWork project accepting applications