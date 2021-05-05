expand
Ad Spot

May 5, 2021

Rowan County sees 301st death from COVID-19

By Josh Bergeron

Published 7:19 pm Wednesday, May 5, 2021

SALISBURY — Rowan County on Wednesday topped 300 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported the 301st death in Rowan County, the 129th this year and the first in May. The exact date and demographic information associated with the death wasn’t immediately clear because that information lags behind.

Rowan County continues to have more deaths and more deaths per capita than all neighboring counties. Only six counties have more COVID-19 deaths. All six are also larger in population. Catawba County on Wednesday was tied with Rowan at 301 deaths.

A majority of local deaths (62%) have been among residents 75 and older. The second-largest number of deaths have been among people aged 65 to 74. Women, at 48%, are a slightly larger percentage of deaths than men, 45%.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 27 new positive tests on Wednesday, and 396 in the previous two weeks. Adjusted for population, Cabarrus is the only neighboring county that’s seen more positives than Rowan County in the previous two weeks. Even with all adults eligible, vaccinations continue to move slowly in the county, with just 149 new first doses reported Wednesday. State and federal data show at least 43,172 people have received one dose of a vaccine, which is about 30.4% of the population.

Statewide, 39.5% of people have received at least one dose of a vaccination. Across the nation, 44.7% of people are vaccinated.

In other COVID-19 data:

• The percentage of tests returning positive across the state Wednesday was 5.6%. It was more than 10% in Rowan County.

• There were four congregate living outbreaks in Rowan County on Wednesday, including two resident cases at Hands LLC of Rowan, one staff and four resident cases at Deal Care Inn, three resident and two staff cases at Alpha Concord Plantation and three staff cases at the N.C. State Veterans Home on the campus of the Salisbury VA. There were no school clusters in the county despite a sharp increase in the number of cases in students.

• The number of people hospitalized in Rowan County’s region — the 18-county area known as the Triad Health Care Preparedness Coalition — was 215 on Wednesday. That’s seven fewer than the number reported Tuesday.

More News

Rowan County sees 301st death from COVID-19

N.C. lawmakers advance bill barring mandatory COVID-19 shots

Rowan Public Library joins initiative to help people with digital connectivity

Mocksville to dissolve police department

Comments

Coronavirus

Rowan County sees 301st death from COVID-19

Coronavirus

N.C. lawmakers advance bill barring mandatory COVID-19 shots

Local

Rowan Public Library joins initiative to help people with digital connectivity

Local

Mocksville to dissolve police department

Crime

Blotter: May 5

Local

Salisbury’s McElroy named top city, county communications professional in state

Local

Locals condemn use of force during 2019 traffic stop of Georgia woman

Kannapolis

Back and better than ever: Cannon Ballers kick off inaugural season in Atrium Health Ballpark

News

NC police reform package approved by Senate committee

News

Rowan County Health Department receives $5,000 grant to fund prenatal oral health program

Local

City outlines use of federal HUD funds, approves NCDOT project to create U-turn bulb near Morlan Park Road

Local

Salisbury VA staff make the day for veterans with visitation parade

Kannapolis

Minor League baseball: Wood Ducks top Cannon Ballers in season opener

News

NC Senate eases caps on income, grants for K-12 scholarships

Nation/World

Biden aims to vaccinate 70% of American adults by July 4

Local

Cheerwine now accepting entries for festival’s T-shirt design contest

Coronavirus

North Carolina reports fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 positives

Local

Post accepting submissions for Mother’s Day photos, stories

Business

Perkins Cafeteria plans for July opening, looks to provide ‘wholesome, quality meals’

Local

Commissioners finalize grant application for Woodleaf Community Park

Landis

Landis board gets first look at budget that decreases town’s residential electric rates

Local

City to discuss two traffic-related measures, hold public hearing for use of federal funds

Local

Summer Fun: In-person camps are back this year

High School

High school baseball: South’s Deal will play at Methodist