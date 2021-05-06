Hornets up 28-14 at halftime of state championship game

Salisbury High is leading 28-14 at halftime of the 2AA state championship in the clash with unbeaten St. Pauls in Raleigh.

Salisbury head coach Brian Hinson and the Hornets (8-2) went up 14-0 early and then faced a fierce comeback as St. Pauls tied it up before they fell behind again by two touchdowns. Salisbury’s Jalen Walker had a key reception that led to one touchdown and his brother Deuce Walker made an interception that stopped a Bulldogs drive.

Check back for later for more details on Thursday night’s game.