expand
Ad Spot

May 6, 2021

Hornets up 28-14 at halftime of state championship game

By Post Sports

Published 8:51 pm Thursday, May 6, 2021

Salisbury High is leading 28-14 at halftime of the 2AA state championship in the clash with unbeaten St. Pauls in Raleigh.

Salisbury head coach Brian Hinson and the Hornets (8-2) went up 14-0 early and then faced a fierce comeback as St. Pauls tied it up before they fell behind again by two touchdowns. Salisbury’s Jalen Walker had a key reception that led to one touchdown and his brother Deuce Walker made an interception that stopped a Bulldogs drive.

Check back for later for more details on Thursday night’s game. 

More News

Hornets up 28-14 at halftime of state championship game

Blotter: More than $100,000 in property reported stolen from Old Beatty Ford Road site

High school softball: East, West win; more rain for Carson

Minor league baseball: Wood Ducks edge Cannon Ballers

Comments

High School

Hornets up 28-14 at halftime of state championship game

Crime

Blotter: More than $100,000 in property reported stolen from Old Beatty Ford Road site

Local

City fights invasive beetles by injecting trees with insecticide

Local

City names downtown recipients for federal Parks Service grant

China Grove

China Grove Town Council weighs 2021-22 budget priorities, supports buying body cameras

Education

Educators reflect on Teacher Appreciation Week

Education

Livingstone College wins $30,000 Home Depot grant

Education

Shoutouts

News

Shield-A-Badge With Prayer program enters 26th year, accepting volunteers to pair with officers

Education

COVID-19 infection, quarantine numbers in Rowan-Salisbury Schools reach new highs

High School

High school football: Offensive line came together for Hornets, who play for state title tonight

Local

Pro baseball: White makes pro debut and says, ‘It felt amazing to be out there’

Education

West Rowan Middle eighth grader wins investment writing contest

Local

YSUP Rowan invites agencies to participate in youth-focused training

Nation/World

US backs waiving intellectual property rules on vaccines

News

As demand drops, Cooper visits vaccine clinic to urge usage

News

NC lawmakers advance bill barring mandatory COVID-19 shots

News

N.C. bill banning Down syndrome abortions nears floor vote

Coronavirus

Rowan County sees 301st death from COVID-19

Coronavirus

N.C. lawmakers advance bill barring mandatory COVID-19 shots

Local

Rowan Public Library joins initiative to help people with digital connectivity

Local

Mocksville to dissolve police department

Crime

Blotter: May 5

Local

Salisbury’s McElroy named top city, county communications professional in state