May 6, 2021

Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 6, 2021

Overton Elementary First Class Adventurers

These students recognized at Overton Elementary School as First Class Adventurers inApril for doing an exemplary job of demonstrating the interpersonal skill of being a problem solver:

Kindergarten: Gabe Hill, Jasmine Nuquay.

First Grade: Zayden Watson, Gianni Hunter, Alexia Mitchell, Joni Kennedy.

Second Grade: Ivionna Kindle, Caleb McCullough, Summer Davenport.

Third Grade: Jacob Wilsey, Logan Moujahed, Cristofer Salazar.

Fourth Grade: Joy Blackwell, Ja’Zarrie Roebuck.

Fifth Grade: Lindsay Cruz Avila, Evan Moujahe.

Collegiate honors 

Bree Tucker, of Salisbury, was inducted into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi at East Carolina University.

Gabriella Leonel, of Kannapolis, was named to the Emerson College Purple Key Leadership Society.

 

