May 7, 2021

High school baseball: Cougars win; busy night in SPC

By Post Sports

Published 5:59 am Friday, May 7, 2021

 

Carson’s TJ Jones. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

From staff reports

CHINA GROVE — Carson’s baseball team outscored North Iredell 14-8 for a North Piedmont Conference victory on Thursday.

Carson had 16 hits.

Carson scored five runs in the first, and the Cougars responded with five more runs in the fourth after North Iredell had taken a 6-5 lead.

TJ Jones led the Carson onslaught with three hits and four RBIs.

Emory Taylor had three hits.

Jake Harris had two doubles.

Cameron Burleyson had two hits.

Caden Hudson and Jordan King had two RBIs.

King’s fourth-inning sac fly put the Cougars (2-1, 1-0) ahead to stay.

Mason Duren (2-0) was the winning pitcher in relief of Hayden Simmerson.

Carson is home Friday against East Rowan.

 

SPC baseball

Nathan Baucom hit a three-run homer in the seventh to lift A.L. Brown to a 5-4 win over West Cabarrus on Thursday.

Isaiah Black had two hits for the Wonders.

•••

Jack McGowan hit a two-run homer to back Martin Gair’s pitching in Cox Mill’s 9-2 win over Robinson on Thursday.

•••

Michael Specht went 3-for-3, Caden Grider had two doubles, and Terry Kaler pitched a strong game for Northwest Cabarrus in a 4-2 win over Concord on Thursday.

 

CPC baseball

Davie opened Central Piedmont Conference play with an 8-3 win against R.J. Reynolds on Thursday.

Davin White went 4-for-4 to back some strong pitching by Zach Rodgers.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

